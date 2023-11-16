Joseph Lasiri to face Prajanchai in world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46

The much-awaited ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification between divisional king Joseph Lasiri and interim titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on December 22.

The bout goes down at ONE Friday Fights 46, broadcasting live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is worth noting that this is a rematch that follows their epic showdown 19 months ago at ONE 157 in May 2022.

In that initial encounter, Lasiri defied the odds, overthrowing Prajanchai from his throne atop the division. There, he forced the Thai phenom to retire on his stool after the third round, causing a stir among Muay Thai fans.

However, Lasiri’s journey since that triumphant moment has been a roller coaster ride.

Following an unsuccessful bid for Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title in November 2022, the Italian-Moroccan sensation found himself out of action and unable to defend his crown.

The upcoming battle against Prajanchai marks his chance at redemption and an opportunity to solidify his reign as the undisputed king of the weight class.