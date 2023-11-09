“Pokemon Master” Ben Tynan flexes Charizard tattoo After ONE Fight Night 16 win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2023

Ben Tynan proudly displayed his love for Pokemon after his remarkable win at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this past Friday, November 3.

Ben Tynan

The undefeated American authored a promotional debut to remember, beating Kang Ji Won by way of third-round submission in a scintillating heavyweight MMA showdown. The chaos happened at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the aftermath of his sweet victory, “Vanilla Thunder” ripped off his shirt a la Hulk Hogan and unapologetically flexed a prominent Charizard tattoo on his left bicep.

For those who might not be acquainted with Pokemon, Charizard is a beloved dragon-type creature.

“That’s my boy, Charizard, right there. You may be asking yourself, ‘Why does he have a Charizard tattoo?’ That’s because ‘Vanilla Thunder’ is a Pokemon master,” Tynan said.

Tynan’s affection for Pokemon goes beyond skin-deep. His social media account is filled with posts and references to the franchise, which has a massive following worldwide for its video games, animated television series, and trading cards.

“You can look at my Instagram and see my Pokemon collection. All 150. You’re welcome,” he said.

Ben Tynan earns $50,000 bonus for rousing debut performance

Ben Tynan‘s Pokemon tattoo is undoubtedly a unique and personal touch. However, it’s not the only reason he should be proud.

His performance at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video left a lasting impression. In fact, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong even recognized the newcomer’s exceptional debut. Sityodtong awarded him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Tynan’s victory over Kang Ji Won was no easy feat. The South Korean proved to be a tough nut to crack from bell to bell.

Eventually, his tenacity and resilience shone through. He found the finish in the third round, forcing Kang to tap out to an arm-triangle choke.

“I love the arm-triangle, so I was hunting for it. He’s a big, strong guy. But I felt if I threw those elbows that [would] open him up, and yeah that’s exactly what happened,” Tynan told color commentator Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview.

