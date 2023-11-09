Video | Daniel Cormier takes low kicks from former middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 295
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has posted a video of him taking low kicks from UFC contender Alex Pereira.
This Saturday night, Alex Pereira will lock horns with Jiri Prochazka as they battle it out over the UFC light heavyweight championship. The bout will serve as the main event of UFC 295, with Pereira having the chance to become the latest two-weight world champion.
In the eyes of many, ‘Poatan’ has a great chance of claiming the belt. He’s big, he’s strong, and his striking is as dynamic as it gets at this level.
It’s not just his hands, either, as his kicks have often been seen as a huge part of his game. In a recent video with Daniel Cormier, the Brazilian showed ‘DC’ the kind of intensity that Prochazka can expect this weekend.
I’ve seen it time and time again, I had to know what it felt like so I asked Poaton to give me a couple of the little leg kicks. They are as painful as they look. Unbelievable my check in with @alexpoatanpereira will be live today 6 PM Eastern/3 PM Pacific pic.twitter.com/AlaUnUTXld
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 8, 2023
Pereira kicks Cormier
After hitting Cormier with what he deems to be 10% intensity, Alex ups it to 25% at the request of the Hall of Famer. As you can tell by the footage, Cormier didn’t exactly have a great time with either of the kicks.
Regardless of which way you look at it, Jiri Prochazka will have to face some adversity at Madison Square Garden. Both of these men are absolute warriors in their own right, and they’ve taken MMA by storm in recent years.
If Pereira is able to get his kicks off on a consistent basis, Prochazka will have to really mix it up in order to combat his rival.
