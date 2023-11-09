Video | Daniel Cormier takes low kicks from former middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 295

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has posted a video of him taking low kicks from UFC contender Alex Pereira.

This Saturday night, Alex Pereira will lock horns with Jiri Prochazka as they battle it out over the UFC light heavyweight championship. The bout will serve as the main event of UFC 295, with Pereira having the chance to become the latest two-weight world champion.

In the eyes of many, ‘Poatan’ has a great chance of claiming the belt. He’s big, he’s strong, and his striking is as dynamic as it gets at this level.

It’s not just his hands, either, as his kicks have often been seen as a huge part of his game. In a recent video with Daniel Cormier, the Brazilian showed ‘DC’ the kind of intensity that Prochazka can expect this weekend.