Jake Paul responds to people “hating” on his newly announced boxing match with Andre August

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has hit back at those hating on his upcoming boxing match against Andre August.

On December 15 in Orlando, Jake Paul will go head to head with Andre August. It’s certainly a lesser-known name than we’re used to seeing him face, but even with that being the case, it does feel like an interesting step forward for ‘The Problem Child’. August is 10-1 as a pro with his most recent victory coming over Brandon Martin back in the summer.

For Paul, it certainly seems as if he’s trying to take a step away from the influencer boxing scene for a while. Instead, he’s opting to try and eventually win a legitimate world title, which is a goal he’s had for quite some time.

Whether or not that will come to fruition, of course, remains to be seen. The 26-year-old has put in a great deal of time and effort up to this point, but many are still critical of his overall abilities.

In a recent tweet, Jake responded to those who aren’t happy with his choice of opponent.