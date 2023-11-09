Jake Paul responds to people “hating” on his newly announced boxing match with Andre August

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has hit back at those hating on his upcoming boxing match against Andre August.

On December 15 in Orlando, Jake Paul will go head to head with Andre August. It’s certainly a lesser-known name than we’re used to seeing him face, but even with that being the case, it does feel like an interesting step forward for ‘The Problem Child’. August is 10-1 as a pro with his most recent victory coming over Brandon Martin back in the summer.

For Paul, it certainly seems as if he’s trying to take a step away from the influencer boxing scene for a while. Instead, he’s opting to try and eventually win a legitimate world title, which is a goal he’s had for quite some time.

Whether or not that will come to fruition, of course, remains to be seen. The 26-year-old has put in a great deal of time and effort up to this point, but many are still critical of his overall abilities.

In a recent tweet, Jake responded to those who aren’t happy with his choice of opponent.

Paul hits out at haters

“Shut the f*** up if you still hating.
– Boxer true and true
– Better record than me
– More wins by KO than me
– Same weight”

When you’re as famous as Jake Paul, there are bound to be people out there who want to tear you down in any way, shape or form. Either way, though, we imagine there will be plenty of eyes on this collision when it goes down next month.

Are you excited to see Jake Paul go head to head with Andre August? Do you expect to see him come away with another knockout win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

