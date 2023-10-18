Unbeaten heavyweight Ben Tynan makes ONE debut at “Fight Night 16”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023

Ben Tynan is set to step inside the ONE Championship ring for the first time on November 3.

Ben Tynan

The Canadian powerhouse will duke it out with Kang Ji Won in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. The card emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tynan enters the world’s largest martial arts organization with an impeccable record, both in his amateur and professional career.

Through a total of 12 bouts, he boasts a 100 percent finishing rate. His impeccable ground game has led him to five submission victories and seven stoppages via strikes.

Impressively, 10 of his finishes have occurred in the first round, with two more coming in the second stanza.

Before transitioning to MMA, Tynan was a force to be reckoned with on the wrestling mats. He had an illustrious run that included becoming a Canadian Junior National Champion.

He then took his talents to North Dakota State University, where he competed in the NCAA Division I.

Ben Tynan faces dangerous foe in first foray

Despite his impressive track record, Ben Tynan will face a litmus test in the form of Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Kang’s three victories in ONE have all come by way of knockout. Moreover, the South Korean hard-hitter has battled some of the toughest opposition in the division.

Should Kang secure another stoppage win, he will undoubtedly propel himself closer to a shot at the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship held by Anatoly Malykhin.

On the other hand, an impressive victory against Kang Ji Won could help Tynan stake his claim as a legitimate contender.

