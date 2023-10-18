Unbeaten heavyweight Ben Tynan makes ONE debut at “Fight Night 16”

Ben Tynan is set to step inside the ONE Championship ring for the first time on November 3.

The Canadian powerhouse will duke it out with Kang Ji Won in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. The card emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tynan enters the world’s largest martial arts organization with an impeccable record, both in his amateur and professional career.

Through a total of 12 bouts, he boasts a 100 percent finishing rate. His impeccable ground game has led him to five submission victories and seven stoppages via strikes.

Impressively, 10 of his finishes have occurred in the first round, with two more coming in the second stanza.

Before transitioning to MMA, Tynan was a force to be reckoned with on the wrestling mats. He had an illustrious run that included becoming a Canadian Junior National Champion.

He then took his talents to North Dakota State University, where he competed in the NCAA Division I.