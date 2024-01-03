Phetjeeja targets unification bout against Janet Todd after ONE interim world title win

It’s safe to assume that “The Queen” Phetjeeja is not resting on her laurels after her latest victory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fresh off her win over Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 to clinch the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title, the Thai sensation has set her sights on a unification bout against lineal champion Janet Todd.

Now adorned with 26 pounds of gold, “The Queen” remains steadfast in her pursuit of greatness. Her primary goal is to unify the belt against Todd in 2024.

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to face her, but yes, one day, I have to face her because I’m the interim champion and she’s the real champion,” Phetjeeja said.

Todd has been out of action since her last bout in March. There, she bowed to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an atomweight Muay Thai title unification.

Phetjeeja hopes that Todd will be ready to step back into the ring to determine the one true queen of the division.

“I hope Janet Todd is ready for me because I’ll be training very hard to fight her, and I want her

to be 100 percent ready to face me,” she said.