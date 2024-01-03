Phetjeeja targets unification bout against Janet Todd after ONE interim world title win
It’s safe to assume that “The Queen” Phetjeeja is not resting on her laurels after her latest victory in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fresh off her win over Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 to clinch the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title, the Thai sensation has set her sights on a unification bout against lineal champion Janet Todd.
Now adorned with 26 pounds of gold, “The Queen” remains steadfast in her pursuit of greatness. Her primary goal is to unify the belt against Todd in 2024.
“I don’t know when I’ll be able to face her, but yes, one day, I have to face her because I’m the interim champion and she’s the real champion,” Phetjeeja said.
Todd has been out of action since her last bout in March. There, she bowed to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an atomweight Muay Thai title unification.
Phetjeeja hopes that Todd will be ready to step back into the ring to determine the one true queen of the division.
“I hope Janet Todd is ready for me because I’ll be training very hard to fight her, and I want her
to be 100 percent ready to face me,” she said.
Phetjeeja has Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on her radar too
Despite her recent triumph, “‘The Queen” Phetjeeja maintains a humble stance.
The 21-year-old phenom acknowledges that she has a long way to go before she calls herself the definitive best in her division.
Her ambitions extend beyond a unification bout with Janet Todd. She has set her sights on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and the divisional Muay Thai crown.
By unifying both kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, Phetjeeja aims to cement her status as the best striker in her weight class.
“I don’t feel like I’m the best fighter on the planet just yet. Maybe when I get my Muay Thai
championship belt, I’ll consider myself to be the best in the world,” she said.