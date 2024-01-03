Phetjeeja targets unification bout against Janet Todd after ONE interim world title win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 3, 2024

It’s safe to assume that “The Queen” Phetjeeja is not resting on her laurels after her latest victory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Phetjeeja

Fresh off her win over Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 to clinch the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title, the Thai sensation has set her sights on a unification bout against lineal champion Janet Todd.

Now adorned with 26 pounds of gold, “The Queen” remains steadfast in her pursuit of greatness. Her primary goal is to unify the belt against Todd in 2024.

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to face her, but yes, one day, I have to face her because I’m the interim champion and she’s the real champion,” Phetjeeja said.

Todd has been out of action since her last bout in March. There, she bowed to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an atomweight Muay Thai title unification.

Phetjeeja hopes that Todd will be ready to step back into the ring to determine the one true queen of the division.

“I hope Janet Todd is ready for me because I’ll be training very hard to fight her, and I want her
to be 100 percent ready to face me,” she said.

Phetjeeja has Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on her radar too

Despite her recent triumph, “‘The Queen” Phetjeeja maintains a humble stance.

The 21-year-old phenom acknowledges that she has a long way to go before she calls herself the definitive best in her division.

Her ambitions extend beyond a unification bout with Janet Todd. She has set her sights on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and the divisional Muay Thai crown.

By unifying both kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, Phetjeeja aims to cement her status as the best striker in her weight class.

“I don’t feel like I’m the best fighter on the planet just yet. Maybe when I get my Muay Thai
championship belt, I’ll consider myself to be the best in the world,” she said.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Chingiz Allazov

Chingiz Allazov sees Takeru Segawa prevailing over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024
Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar
Arjan Bhullar

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar to battle Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

ONE Championship’s maiden on-ground event in Qatar will witness a clash of titans as Arjan Bhullar faces off against fellow contender Amir Aliakbari.

Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa
ONE Championship

Grappling savants Osamah Almarwai, Cleber Sousa to face off at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

Two elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts will go head-to-head at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to end 2023 with world title in tow: “This is my best opportunity for redemption”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

As the curtains draw on 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn is driven to end the year with a ONE World Title around his waist.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

Nong-O Hama is determined to prove that he still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the highest level.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja

Anissa Meksen eager to topple Phetjeeja and add ONE World Title to belt collection

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Wish granted: Joshua Pacio rematches Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

For Joshua Pacio, the road to redemption has led him back to the man who took his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship over a year ago — Jarred Brooks.

Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

Danny Kingad faces Yuya Wakamatsu in rematch at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu will renew their rivalry at ONE 165 in ONE Championship’s return to Japan on January 28.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen gets nod of approval from Liam Harrison: "She’ll know how to flow and put the combinations together"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

Liam Harrison is placing his bets on Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Joseph Lasiri Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Joseph Lasiri seeks repeat win over Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

For Joseph Lasiri, confidence is not in short supply ahead of his World Championship rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.