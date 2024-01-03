Chingiz Allazov sees Takeru Segawa prevailing over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165

Chingiz Allazov made his stance clear in the lead-up to the high-stakes showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Both men will collide in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight, which will headline ONE Championship’s return to Japan — ONE 165. The event takes place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

The clash pits together two of the finest strikers in the world today.

Rodtang, the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, steps into the realm of kickboxing once again to face Takeru.

Allazov has thrown his support firmly behind Takeru in this thrilling encounter.

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion believes that Takeru’s familiarity with kickboxing rules gives him a significant advantage in the match.

“Takeru [is] one of the best kickboxers in the world. He has [a] real kickboxing style. Rodtang is a Muay Thai legend, but in kickboxing, Rodtang has got big problems fighting Takeru,” Allazov told Beyond Kickboxing in an interview.

“I think maybe, [a] little bit, Takeru wins this fight.”

While Rodtang boasts a promotional kickboxing record of 2-0, Allazov feels that the Thai hard-hitter will still find himself in a challenging position.

Takeru’s extensive experience in the discipline adds an extra layer of complexity to the equation. He has honed his skills in this specific rule set throughout his professional career.

It is also worth noting that the Japanese superstar is the only kickboxer to capture the K-1 World Title in three separate weight classes.

