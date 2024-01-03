Tawanchai PK Saenchai open to challenging Chingiz Allazov for kickboxing crown

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is considering the prospect of facing Chingiz Allazov for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

The 24-year-old featherweight Muay Thai king has developed a fondness for Allazov, who has undeniably had a stellar 2023.

“I just want to tell him that I respect him, and I really like him,” Tawanchai said of Allazov.

Allazov’s year began with a jaw-dropping victory by knocking out Superbon Singha Mawynn. In doing so, he claimed the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title in January.

The momentum continued as he defended his crown against old rival Marat Grigorian. It was an intense battle that ended with “Chinga” scoring a unanimous decision victory this past August.

Fully aware of Allazov’s impressive track record, Tawanchai humbly concedes that he would be the underdog if the two were to meet under kickboxing rules.

“Chingiz is a very good fighter. I feel like I’d be an underdog if I were to face him,” he said.

Despite the potential challenge, Tawanchai sees the opportunity as the next logical step in his career.

“If the opportunity comes and I have to face him, I would take it,” Tawanchai said.