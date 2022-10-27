ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar offers to be traded for UFC’s Petr Yan: “Right the wrongs of Askren”

ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar is willing to help Petr Yan get out of the UFC.

‘No Mercy’ is fresh off his showdown with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 last Saturday. The bout was a back-and-forth one, however, many fans felt that Yan did the better work. Despite that, it was ‘Sugar’ won the contest by a split decision after 15 minutes of action.

- Advertisement -

The result shocked many, including names such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo. However, nobody was more shocked than Yan himself. In the days following the contest, the former bantamweight champion bashed the judges and promotion on social media.

The result might’ve upset the Russian so much, that he might be on his way out of the UFC. Fighter-turned-commentator Daniel Cormier revealed earlier this week that Yan might want to leave the promotion due to feeling that the promotion doesn’t have his back.

- Advertisement -

In the event that ‘DC’ is correct, it’s likely the UFC won’t let Petr Yan go without getting something back. That “something”, could be ONE Championship heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar. That is if the UFC would be willing to do business with the Asia-based promotion.

The American Kickboxing Academy talent took to Twitter to offer himself as potential trade bait for the UFC. Bhullar, who just captured the ONE Championship heavyweight title last April, stated that for the right price, he’d leave the promotion.

Well they could get 1.6 billion viewers with an Indian athlete coming over @aaronbronsteter 🤔 — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) October 26, 2022

For the right deal 100%…..and I'd come over and win. Right the wrongs of Askren. Do what Chandler wasn't able to. — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) October 26, 2022

And if 265 is still held up and 205 is the quickest path to the top, so be it — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) October 26, 2022

- Advertisement -

In the event that Arjan Bhullar heads to the UFC, it would be his second stint with the promotion. He left the company in 2019, sporting a 3-1 record in the promotion. The move clearly worked out, as Bhullar has gone undefeated in the ONE cage since.

If a possible UFC-ONE trade occurs, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 2018, the two promotions swapped former champions, Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren. The trade seemingly worked out for both sides, as ‘Mighty Mouse’ and ‘Funky’ both had high-profile bouts in their new homes.

What do you think about Arjan Bhullar’s comments? Do you want to see Petr Yan in ONE Championship? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -