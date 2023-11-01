ONE Fight Night 16: Streaming details and how to watch in North America
ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3.
The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade face each other for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.
Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo battles Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship in the co-headliner.
ONE Fight Night 16 will air in over 190 countries. Viewers residing in the United States and Canada can tune in to the live broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Moreover, patrons in the United States can enjoy the event at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.
ONE Fight Night 16 offers stacked supporting cast
The rest of the card for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video promises to deliver intriguing matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Returning to action on Friday is Halil Amir. The #4-ranked lightweight MMA contender takes on Pakistani knockout artist Ahmed Mujtaba.
On the other hand, Zhang Peimian battles Rui Botelho in a duel that may determine the next challenger for Jonathan Di Bella’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.
Mengo Bo and Ayaka Miura collide for a potential date with Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Title.
Furthermore, Kang Ji Wong is tasked with welcoming heavyweight MMA newcomer Ben Tynan into the promotion.
Finally, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak squares off against Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing match, while Lito Adiwang runs it back with Jeremy Miado in the opening strawweight MMA contest.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship