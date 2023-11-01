ONE Fight Night 16: Streaming details and how to watch in North America

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3.

Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade

The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade face each other for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo battles Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship in the co-headliner.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air in over 190 countries. Viewers residing in the United States and Canada can tune in to the live broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Moreover, patrons in the United States can enjoy the event at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.

ONE Fight Night 16 offers stacked supporting cast

The rest of the card for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video promises to deliver intriguing matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Returning to action on Friday is Halil Amir. The #4-ranked lightweight MMA contender takes on Pakistani knockout artist Ahmed Mujtaba.

On the other hand, Zhang Peimian battles Rui Botelho in a duel that may determine the next challenger for Jonathan Di Bella’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Mengo Bo and Ayaka Miura collide for a potential date with Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Title.

Furthermore, Kang Ji Wong is tasked with welcoming heavyweight MMA newcomer Ben Tynan into the promotion.

Finally, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak squares off against Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing match, while Lito Adiwang runs it back with Jeremy Miado in the opening strawweight MMA contest.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo plans to block out pressure of world title clash at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023
Meng Bo
ONE Championship

Meng Bo fearless of "judo master" Ayaka Miura’s grappling: "This is MMA"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Meng Bo is confident that she can handle Ayaka Miura’s vaunted ground game.

Magomed Abdulkadirov
ONE Championship

Magomed Abdulkadirov aims to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 16: “Force My Opponent To Make Mistakes”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Magomed Abdulkadirov is on a mission to put the submission grappling world on notice, and his opportunity to do so comes on November 3.

Zhang Peimian
ONE Championship

Zhang Peimian outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 16: “High-frequency striking”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Zhang Peimian knows that he cannot afford to slip up in his next assignment.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker wary about Fabricio Andrade’s chances against “Muay Thai specialist” Jonathan Haggerty

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2023

John Lineker firmly believes that Jonathan Haggerty will give Fabricio Andrade a run for his money in their upcoming clash.

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin expects Kang Ji Won to spoil touted Ben Tynan’s debut: "I love this Korean fella"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2023
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang gifted autographed jersey from soccer superstar Lionel Messi

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2023

Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently received a remarkable gift that left his fans and fellow athletes awestruck.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan set for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 24, 2023

ONE Championship’s return to U.S. primetime on November 3 has added an extra dose of excitement by including Seksan Or Kwanmuang in the lineup.

Ahmed Mujtaba
ONE Championship

Ahmed Mujtaba aims to score huge upset at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 24, 2023

Ahmed Mujtaba has one goal in mind at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3 — to score the biggest win of his professional career.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin favors “physically gifted” Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2023

Anatoly Malykhin is optimistic about Fabricio Andrade’s chances of clinching his second World Title.