ONE Fight Night 16: Streaming details and how to watch in North America

ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade face each other for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo battles Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship in the co-headliner.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air in over 190 countries. Viewers residing in the United States and Canada can tune in to the live broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Moreover, patrons in the United States can enjoy the event at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.