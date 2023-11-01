Francis Ngannou can’t understand how Tyson Fury was not deducted a point for his illegal elbow.

It was just last Saturday, October 28th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that saw former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou make his boxing debut again WCB heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The result was a controversial split decision victory for Fury over 10 rounds. The judges scorecards read 96-93 Fury, 95-94 Fury and 95-94 Ngannou. ‘The Gypsy King’ remains undefeated in the ring.

Following the bout, in a post-fight interview, Fury alluded to the fact that it was one of his toughest fights:

“He’s (Francis Ngannou) a very awkward man and he’s a good puncher, and I respect him a lot, before the fight and afterward. He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward, he was just standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then counter. He’s a good fighter! He’s given probably one of me toughest fights in the last 10 years.”

Many fans and fighter alike believe that Ngannou was robbed last Saturday night.

Ngannou is now opening up about the match with Fury, taking to ‘X‘ with the following statements:

I watched the elbow video tens of times and I don't understand why the referee didn't take a point from him. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 1, 2023

“I watched the elbow video tens of times and I don’t understand why the referee didn’t take a point from him.”

Last Saturday I was a lion fighting a pack of hyenas – Tyson Fury, the referee for allowing an illegal elbow, and the judges for their score cards. #FuryNgannou — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 1, 2023

“Last Saturday I was a lion fighting a pack of hyenas – Tyson Fury, the referee for allowing an illegal elbow, and the judges for their score cards. #FuryNgannou”

So there you have it, ‘The Predator’ believes he was dealing with ‘a pack of hyenas’ and obviously disagrees with the ultimate outcome.

As for what is next for the 37-year-old, Francis Ngannou is planning to make his MMA debut with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in 2024. Will there be a rematch with Fury in the ring – only time will tell.

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you agree that it should have been Ngannou awarded the victory?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!