Daniel Cormier explains why the UFC won’t be upset over Francis Ngannou’s success against Tyson Fury

Daniel Cormier is explaining why the UFC won’t be upset over Francis Ngannou’s success against Tyson Fury.

Yes, Ngannou while having success in the ring, ultimately lost to Fury in the boxing match last Saturday night, by a controversial split decision.

The 37-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, went the distance with the WCB heavyweight titleholder Fury.

It was during a recent episode of the ‘DC & RC Show’ that Daniel Cormier reflected on the success Ngannou had in the boxing ring this past Saturday:

“You see Junior dos Santos, Izzy, Kamaru, the legend Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture. So many great mixed martial artists were in attendance last weekend to watch Francis Ngannou do something that was unprecedented, unexpected, and really did turn out better than anyone ever could have expected.”

Continuing the former light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC champion spoke of Ngannou ‘uplifting’ the entire sport (h/t MMANews):

“There’s this idea that the UFC is upset that Francis Ngannou did what he did. Why would they be? Francis Ngannou uplifted the entire sport last weekend. Francis Ngannou went out there as a mixed martial arts world champion, fought the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, and lost by split decision.”

So there you have it, Daniel Cormier believes there’s no reason for the UFC to be upset with Francis Ngannou or with his first professional appearance in the boxing ring. Cormier further believes that if nothing else, Ngannou has uplifted the crossover craze in combat sports.

Ngannou fought out his UFC contract in 2022 and went on to become a most sought after free agent. In May of this year Ngannou signed a contract with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which allowed him to pursue boxing, and he will be making his MMA debut with the promotion in 2024.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the UFC has no reason to be upset with their former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?

