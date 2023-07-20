Tom Aspinall admits Jon Jones “probably doesn’t know” who he is but he’s hopeful they can fight in the future

Tom Aspinall hopes he and Jon Jones can share the Octagon with one another in the future.

Aspinall is set to headline UFC London on Saturday against Marcin Tybura in his first fight since he suffered a knee injury last July against Curtis Blaydes. The loss and injury were heartbreaking for Aspinall as he knew a win over Blaydes could have gotten him a title shot against the returning Jon Jones.

Ultimately, Jones went out and submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to become the heavyweight champ. He is now set to defend his heavyweight title in November against Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall says he hopes he can have a statement win on Saturday and entice Jones to stick around and fight him.