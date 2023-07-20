Tom Aspinall admits Jon Jones “probably doesn’t know” who he is but he’s hopeful they can fight in the future
Tom Aspinall hopes he and Jon Jones can share the Octagon with one another in the future.
Aspinall is set to headline UFC London on Saturday against Marcin Tybura in his first fight since he suffered a knee injury last July against Curtis Blaydes. The loss and injury were heartbreaking for Aspinall as he knew a win over Blaydes could have gotten him a title shot against the returning Jon Jones.
Ultimately, Jones went out and submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to become the heavyweight champ. He is now set to defend his heavyweight title in November against Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall says he hopes he can have a statement win on Saturday and entice Jones to stick around and fight him.
‘That’s my dream fight’
“I hope so. That’s my dream fight. My goal in the future moving forward is not only to win, but I want to excite Jon Jones. I want him to look at me and think (I’m a good opponent),” Tom Aspinall said at UFC London media day. “I keep saying it in interviews and stuff, but at this point he probably doesn’t know who I am. He probably doesn’t, and that’s fine. But I want him to watch me fight in the next few fights and think, ‘I need to stick around for this guy.’ I want him to look at me and think, ‘I need to test myself against this guy’ and be excited about guys like me coming through and want to take that challenge.”
Although Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones, he isn’t sure that ‘Bones’ will end up beating Stipe Miocic in November. However, if Jones does win, Aspinall hopes a statement victory over Marcin Tybura on Saturday could earn him a title shot and get him his dream fight.
