ONE Championship results: Stamp Fairtex loses via submission, confusion ensues

On Friday, ONE Championship promoted its third exciting event in many weeks with ONE: Unbreakable 3 in Singapore.
This ONE card was headlined by a mixed martial arts bout between former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex and debuting Ukrainian Alyona Rassohyna, an armbar specialist with an 83% submission rate.
For most of this fight, Stamp looked to be in the driver sear, out-striking Rassohyna by decision as expected, but also controlling the majority of the fight’s grappling exchanges, flaunting some major improvements to her MMA arsenal in the process. In the waning moments of the fight, however, Stamp dove into a guillotine choke, and with just seconds left on the clock, she appeared to tap.
Immediately after her apparent tap, however, Stamp was celebrating as though she would win a decision, which gave cage-side commentators and many viewers the impression that she didn’t mean to tap, and that she believed the fight was over.
Outside of that fight, the ONE: Unbreakable 3 card was co-headlined by a bantamweight clash between the division’s No. 2-ranked contender Shoko Sato and underdog Brazilian striker Fabricio Andrade, who ended up springing the upset with a decision win.
Other highlights of the card included big wins from Ryuto Sawada, Kang Ji Won, and Sanford MMA’s Tial Thang. See the full results of this ONE Championship card below:
Atomweight mixed martial arts
Stamp Fairtex defeats Alyona Rassohyna via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:53 of round three
Alyona Rassohyna 🇺🇦 shocks the world by submitting Stamp Fairtex in Round 3! #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/URBYVDEEdI
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021
Stamp Fairtex is HEATED! 🔥 Do you agree with the referee’s stoppage? #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/epoegqGY9G
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021
Bantamweight mixed martial arts
Fabricio Andrade defeats Shoko Sato via unanimous decision
Shoko Sato and Fabricio Andrade THROW DOWN to end Round 1! 💥 @SatoShokoh #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/JcdJrh2t7G
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021
Strawweight mixed martial arts
Ryuto Sawada defeats Robin Catalan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of round one
Ryuto Sawada 🇯🇵 wraps up “The Ilonggo” en route to a first-round rear naked choke! @d_b_ryuto1127 #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/PsgFiVUaJM
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021
Heavyweight mixed martial arts
Kang Ji Won defeats Mehdi Barghi via TKO at 4:50 of round one
Lightweight
Ahmed Mujtaba defeats Rahul Raju via knockout at 0:56 of round one
Ahmed Mujtaba 🇵🇰 gets Pakistan the win over India, STOPPING Rahul Raju in Round 1! @ahmedwolverine1 #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/wpVX2avZQw
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021
Bantamweight
Tial Thang defeats Paul Lumihi via TKO at 2:25 of round two
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Tial Thang 🇲🇲 moves to 3-0 in ONE with a second-round finish of Paul Lumihi! #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/JXpNwCbfFO
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021