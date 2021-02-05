ONE Championship results: Stamp Fairtex loses via submission, confusion ensues

On Friday, ONE Championship promoted its third exciting event in many weeks with ONE: Unbreakable 3 in Singapore.

This ONE card was headlined by a mixed martial arts bout between former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex and debuting Ukrainian Alyona Rassohyna, an armbar specialist with an 83% submission rate.

For most of this fight, Stamp looked to be in the driver sear, out-striking Rassohyna by decision as expected, but also controlling the majority of the fight’s grappling exchanges, flaunting some major improvements to her MMA arsenal in the process. In the waning moments of the fight, however, Stamp dove into a guillotine choke, and with just seconds left on the clock, she appeared to tap.

Immediately after her apparent tap, however, Stamp was celebrating as though she would win a decision, which gave cage-side commentators and many viewers the impression that she didn’t mean to tap, and that she believed the fight was over.

Outside of that fight, the ONE: Unbreakable 3 card was co-headlined by a bantamweight clash between the division’s No. 2-ranked contender Shoko Sato and underdog Brazilian striker Fabricio Andrade, who ended up springing the upset with a decision win.

Other highlights of the card included big wins from Ryuto Sawada, Kang Ji Won, and Sanford MMA’s Tial Thang. See the full results of this ONE Championship card below:

Atomweight mixed martial arts

Stamp Fairtex defeats Alyona Rassohyna via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:53 of round three

Bantamweight mixed martial arts

Fabricio Andrade defeats Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

Strawweight mixed martial arts

Ryuto Sawada defeats Robin Catalan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of round one

Heavyweight mixed martial arts

Kang Ji Won defeats Mehdi Barghi via TKO at 4:50 of round one

Lightweight

Ahmed Mujtaba defeats Rahul Raju via knockout at 0:56 of round one

Bantamweight

Tial Thang defeats Paul Lumihi via TKO at 2:25 of round two