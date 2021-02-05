UFC 258: ‘Usman vs Burns’ Fight Card and Rumors

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view next weekend as Kamaru Usman prepares to defend his Welterweight Championship against rising contender and former teammate Gilbert Burns.

Event: UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

Date: Saturday, 13th February 2021

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 8pm/10pm EST

Usman has set the standard at 170 pounds over the course of the last few years with big wins over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal to firmly establish himself as the world’s best welterweight. However, the aforementioned Burns has slowly but surely been coming up through the ranks as an intriguing challenger.

In Sin City, the two men will go to war in their highly anticipated title showdown.

The following start times and fights have been confirmed by UFC.com.

UFC 258 – Main Card (10pm EST)

Welterweight Championship – Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Flyweight – Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Middleweight – Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Bantamweight – Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Middleweight – Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

UFC 258 – Prelims (8pm EST)

Lightweight – Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight – Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight – Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Women’s Strawweight – Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

UFC 258 – Early Prelims (8pm EST)

Featherweight – Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Welterweight – Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Women’s Flyweight – Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

While many believe Usman is starting to be recognized as one of the greatest welterweights of all time prior to this bout, the man himself isn’t interested in any of that.

“Honestly, I don’t look at that. I don’t think about that,” Usman told MMA Fighting ahead of UFC 258. “I don’t think about stuff like that. I remember when Tyron Woodley was saying those things, he’s the greatest welterweight of all time and this and that. Of course he’s in that conversation but that’s not something you bestow upon yourself. That’s not something I want to think about and say I’m this, I’m that.

“No, I go out there and I do my job,” the UFC 258 headliner added. “I take it one fight at a time and then when I am done over time people look at your body of work and say ‘wow, look what he did, look who he got through, he fought everyone and he made them look like this and he fought them and did them this way.’ I’m not the one who’s going to go out there and put that label on myself but if you actually look at my resume and when I’m said and done and you’re like ‘he 50-43’d this guy, 50-44’d this guy, he did this to that guy, man, that’s the greatest of all time.’”