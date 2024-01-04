Nico Carrillo wants to face bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 166: ‘Let’s do it’

Nico Carrillo has boldly declared his intention to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the coveted ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

His quest for glory gained momentum after a spectacular knockout victory over former champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 this past December 22.

The Scottish rising star believes he has rightfully earned the chance to share the same stage with Haggerty with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

“I just knocked out Nong-O. I don’t need to test myself against anybody. Just give me the title shot now,” he said.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong seems to share Carrillo’s enthusiasm for this potential clash. It suggests that ONE Championship is actively working toward booking the epic showdown at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Undeterred by the weight of the challenge ahead, Carrillo proclaims his readiness to step into the ring against Haggerty.

“Let’s do it,” he said.