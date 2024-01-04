Nico Carrillo wants to face bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 166: ‘Let’s do it’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2024

Nico Carrillo has boldly declared his intention to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the coveted ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

Nico Carrillo

His quest for glory gained momentum after a spectacular knockout victory over former champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 this past December 22.

The Scottish rising star believes he has rightfully earned the chance to share the same stage with Haggerty with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

“I just knocked out Nong-O. I don’t need to test myself against anybody. Just give me the title shot now,” he said.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong seems to share Carrillo’s enthusiasm for this potential clash. It suggests that ONE Championship is actively working toward booking the epic showdown at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Undeterred by the weight of the challenge ahead, Carrillo proclaims his readiness to step into the ring against Haggerty.

“Let’s do it,” he said.

Nico Carrillo relishes highlight-reel win at ONE Friday Fights 46

The victory over Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 holds special significance for Nico Carrillo as it was precisely how he envisioned it before the bout.

“Yes, it’s all I’ve seen for the last eight weeks, especially this week,” he said.

“Every time I put my head on the pillow to go to sleep, my mind would just start racing and I would just think of Nong-O lying on the canvas. So yeah, I envisioned this.”

Beating one of the most revered legends in Muay Thai has filled Carrillo with a sense of fulfillment, proving that he belongs among the elite in the sport.

“[I felt] relief because my leg was sore. It was just a matter of time; he took some big shots from me, so it was just a matter of time. I knew that one of them would get him out of there,” he said.

