Ariel Helwani claims Dana White and company “have a rabbit in their hat” for UFC 300

Ariel Helwani is claiming that Dana White and company ‘have a rabbit in their hat’ for UFC 300.

The historic UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To date there have been three confirmed fights for the event which include Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) taking on Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) at featherweight, Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) vs. Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) at light heavyweight and Bo Nickal (5-0 MM) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA) at middleweight.

Ariel Helwani, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ shared his thoughts on the upcoming lineup for UFC 300:

“I don’t see the big fight out there. I asked around about Izzy, I don’t think he’ll be on there. There’s some talk about Izzy vs. Pereira, I don’t think that’ll happen. Maybe that changes. There’s some talk about Masvidal, he came out and said ‘Unretired.’ Masvidal’s not on that card. He’s not referring to 300, in case you’re wondering.”

Continuing the MMA reporter said:

“There was talk about Nate Diaz. Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC and in particular, UFC 300. So, you look around, I don’t know if there’s something that’s 300-worthy.”

Sharing that there has to be ‘a rabbit in their hat’, Helwani said:

“They have a rabbit in their hat that they’re working on. It’s not a main event. There is one, but it’s not a main event. Meaning: they’re trying to make this as special as can be, I know that. But, to me, there’s nothing more special than the return of Conor. It’ll be almost three years since his last fight. It was right there … it was ready, you had this build-up with Chandler. It’s right there.”

Concluding, Ariel Helwani believes so far there is nothing UFC 300 worthy (h/t MMAMania):

“There are some rabbits, I know there’s one in particular that they’re hoping — I don’t know if it’s going to come to fruition just yet. But, I feel like … is there a crazy rabbit that is headline-worthy? Fans ultimately are going to buy it. But, there’s nothing that feels 300-worthy. We’ve been talking about 300 for so long. There’s nothing that feels 300-worthy. Am I missing something?”

Do you agree with Helwani that the UFC have ‘a rabbit in their hat’ for UFC 300? What fights would you like to see added to the lineup?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!