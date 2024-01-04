Henry Cejudo shares some advice for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

UFC star Henry Cejudo has given UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland some advice.

While he may be the king of the middleweight division, Sean Strickland hasn’t had everything go his way as of late. In fact, he’s had to face some real difficulties outside of the cage. The reason for that is because of some remarks made by Dricus du Plessis that appeared to get under his skin, prompting a brawl between the two men at UFC 296.

In addition, Strickland broke down in tears during a recent podcast appearance when discussing his childhood. While a lot of fans have sympathized with Sean, others have suggested that he needs to be able to take the trash talk if he’s going to give it out.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo weighed in on the situation.