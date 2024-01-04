Henry Cejudo shares some advice for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

By Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

UFC star Henry Cejudo has given UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland some advice.

Henry Cejudo, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC

While he may be the king of the middleweight division, Sean Strickland hasn’t had everything go his way as of late. In fact, he’s had to face some real difficulties outside of the cage. The reason for that is because of some remarks made by Dricus du Plessis that appeared to get under his skin, prompting a brawl between the two men at UFC 296.

RELATED: Sean Strickland admits he was “boiling” following “off limits” comments by Dricus Du Plessis

In addition, Strickland broke down in tears during a recent podcast appearance when discussing his childhood. While a lot of fans have sympathized with Sean, others have suggested that he needs to be able to take the trash talk if he’s going to give it out.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo weighed in on the situation.

Cejudo’s advice for Strickland

“One, I wouldn’t share things that bug you if you can’t be an advocate for it, especially to the world. Two, you’re talking about people’s wives, you’re calling people f*** and things of that nature. How do you not expect somebody else to come at you? In other words, you almost kind of somewhat have to be a team player.”

“Remember those rich kids who weren’t really rich but they had more than you, if you weren’t playing by the rules they’d take their basketball or their skateboards, and they’re like I’m done, I’m done playing. That’s kind of what this reminds me of. But, we are in the fight business, and the beauty of mixed martial arts is that you get the chance to do it in the actual game.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Sean Strickland UFC

