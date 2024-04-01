Johan Ghazali returns to battle Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE 167 on Prime Video, fans have another reason to mark their calendars.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali has been added to the U.S. primetime card that airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. There, the Malaysian-American phenom takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai bout.

The 17-year-old’s ascent in the ONE Championship ranks has been nothing short of meteoric.

Under the ONE Friday Fights banner, “Jojo” has bulldozed his way to four consecutive victories, with three of them coming by way of knockout.

This impressive streak landed him a six-figure contract with ONE and a guaranteed spot on the main roster.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative even shined brighter on the global stage in December 2023. In that outing, he knocked out Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds.

Now, Ghazali gears up to go after the division’s high-profile names.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park for Ghazali. Duy Nhat is renowned for his raw power inside the ring.

The Vietnamese hard-hitter garnered attention from fans when he won his first two promotional matches via knockout.

Although he stumbled in his last assignment against Denis Puric, the 35-year-old veteran looks to prove that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite.

In addition to Johan Ghazali vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, two world title fights banner ONE 167

The three-round duel between Johan Ghazali and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat adds to the already enticing lineup for ONE 167 on Prime Video.

This extravaganza features two highly anticipated World Championship contests.

In the headlining act, ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex defends her crown against Denice Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai PK Saenchai runs it back with Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-main event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek banner ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 30, 2024
Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon aims to dominate Marat Grigorian in rematch: “I think I have improved more”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Superbon Singha Mawynn finds himself standing at the precipice of another golden opportunity.

Jacob Smith
ONE Championship

Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Jacob Smith is determined to cast a shadow over Denis Puric‘s special day.

Denis Puric
ONE Championship

Denis Puric guarantees decisive finish against Jacob Smith: "It’s lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2024

Denis Puric plans to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime on April 5.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw plans to showcase improved skill set at ONE Fight Night 21: "It's all about expanding your knowledge"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 27, 2024

After 16 months away from action, Jeremy Pacatiw is finally making his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

Alexis Nicolas

Alexis Nicolas shows no fear ahead of world title bout at ONE Fight Night 21: “I’m a workhorse”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2024
Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan targets quick finish of Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2024

Ben Tynan has already carved a niche for himself within the fervent fan base at ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp vs. Zamboanga, Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II booked for ONE 167 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 25, 2024

Excitement is building as two World Title bouts will grace the marquee of ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7.

Valmir Da Silva
ONE Championship

Valmir Da Silva in search of statement win at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2024

Valmir Da Silva hopes to finally get his rhythm when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video this April 5.

Francisco Lo
ONE Championship

Francisco Lo promises to finish Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2024

Francisco Lo is on a mission to leave an indelible impression in his ONE Championship debut.