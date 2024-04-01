Johan Ghazali returns to battle Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

As the anticipation builds for ONE 167 on Prime Video, fans have another reason to mark their calendars.

Johan Ghazali has been added to the U.S. primetime card that airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. There, the Malaysian-American phenom takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai bout.

The 17-year-old’s ascent in the ONE Championship ranks has been nothing short of meteoric.

Under the ONE Friday Fights banner, “Jojo” has bulldozed his way to four consecutive victories, with three of them coming by way of knockout.

This impressive streak landed him a six-figure contract with ONE and a guaranteed spot on the main roster.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative even shined brighter on the global stage in December 2023. In that outing, he knocked out Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds.

Now, Ghazali gears up to go after the division’s high-profile names.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park for Ghazali. Duy Nhat is renowned for his raw power inside the ring.

The Vietnamese hard-hitter garnered attention from fans when he won his first two promotional matches via knockout.

Although he stumbled in his last assignment against Denis Puric, the 35-year-old veteran looks to prove that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite.