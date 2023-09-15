Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak embraces role as “hero in martial arts”

For Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak, her fight against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video represents a landmark moment in her career and in the world of combat sports.

The September 29 event that airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stdium will feature an array of talented female fighters.

This has been a dream-turned-reality for “Wondergirl,” and it’s also a far cry from the limitations she once faced.

“Back then, only men could get to the top and earn money or a World Title. Now, women can do that too. In ONE Championship, there are many female Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters. This is good for us,” she said.

The card is nothing short of spectacular. After all, in addition to her fight, a trio of women’s World Title bouts will span three different sports.

It’s an evening that promises to be a game-changer for women in martial arts, and “Wondergirl” is thrilled to be a part of it.

“I grew up with Muay Thai. Female fighters didn’t really get that much attention from the [fight] community or the audience. They always put the girl fights at the beginning of the shows, or the last one [after the main event],” she said.

“I feel really happy that ONE makes the female fighters as important as the men. It’s great to see this development. I’ve never seen something like this before in my whole career.”