Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak embraces role as “hero in martial arts”
For Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak, her fight against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video represents a landmark moment in her career and in the world of combat sports.
The September 29 event that airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stdium will feature an array of talented female fighters.
This has been a dream-turned-reality for “Wondergirl,” and it’s also a far cry from the limitations she once faced.
“Back then, only men could get to the top and earn money or a World Title. Now, women can do that too. In ONE Championship, there are many female Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters. This is good for us,” she said.
The card is nothing short of spectacular. After all, in addition to her fight, a trio of women’s World Title bouts will span three different sports.
It’s an evening that promises to be a game-changer for women in martial arts, and “Wondergirl” is thrilled to be a part of it.
“I grew up with Muay Thai. Female fighters didn’t really get that much attention from the [fight] community or the audience. They always put the girl fights at the beginning of the shows, or the last one [after the main event],” she said.
“I feel really happy that ONE makes the female fighters as important as the men. It’s great to see this development. I’ve never seen something like this before in my whole career.”
Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak battles Xiong Jing Nan in special rules fight
Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak will have the opportunity to shine once again on the global stage.
She faces ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules punching-only contest.
This encounter will see these two incredible athletes engage in a fierce stand-up battle, with their fists clad in 4-ounce gloves.
Moreover, the bout consists of three rounds, each lasting three minutes. Clinching and head strikes are actively encouraged.
To guarantee a definitive winner, a 10-point must system will be used if the match goes the distance.
As she stands on the cusp of another historic night, “Wondergirl” reflects on the progress that women’s combat sports have made through ONE.
“Fighting for ONE has changed my life a lot. Before, I never thought fighting as a woman would make me any money or anything, or that people would look at me as a hero in martial arts,” she said.
“Back then, even the guys only thought about fighting to make money. We didn’t think of ourselves as brave or that we’re heroes. We went into the ring and fought. We weren’t treated well. ONE treats fighters like heroes, which is amazing to say this happened.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:MMA News ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan