Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak embraces role as “hero in martial arts”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2023

For Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak, her fight against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video represents a landmark moment in her career and in the world of combat sports.

Nat Wondergirl Jaroonsak

The September 29 event that airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stdium will feature an array of talented female fighters.

This has been a dream-turned-reality for “Wondergirl,” and it’s also a far cry from the limitations she once faced.

“Back then, only men could get to the top and earn money or a World Title. Now, women can do that too. In ONE Championship, there are many female Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters. This is good for us,” she said.

The card is nothing short of spectacular. After all, in addition to her fight, a trio of women’s World Title bouts will span three different sports.

It’s an evening that promises to be a game-changer for women in martial arts, and “Wondergirl” is thrilled to be a part of it.

“I grew up with Muay Thai. Female fighters didn’t really get that much attention from the [fight] community or the audience. They always put the girl fights at the beginning of the shows, or the last one [after the main event],” she said.

“I feel really happy that ONE makes the female fighters as important as the men. It’s great to see this development. I’ve never seen something like this before in my whole career.”

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak battles Xiong Jing Nan in special rules fight

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak will have the opportunity to shine once again on the global stage.

She faces ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules punching-only contest.

This encounter will see these two incredible athletes engage in a fierce stand-up battle, with their fists clad in 4-ounce gloves.

Moreover, the bout consists of three rounds, each lasting three minutes. Clinching and head strikes are actively encouraged.

To guarantee a definitive winner, a 10-point must system will be used if the match goes the distance.

As she stands on the cusp of another historic night, “Wondergirl” reflects on the progress that women’s combat sports have made through ONE.

“Fighting for ONE has changed my life a lot. Before, I never thought fighting as a woman would make me any money or anything, or that people would look at me as a hero in martial arts,” she said.

“Back then, even the guys only thought about fighting to make money. We didn’t think of ourselves as brave or that we’re heroes. We went into the ring and fought. We weren’t treated well. ONE treats fighters like heroes, which is amazing to say this happened.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan

Related

AJ McKee

AJ McKee books Bellator return for November, next opponent revealed

Josh Evanoff - September 15, 2023
Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno laughs off Alexandre Pantoja's callout of Sean O'Malley: "Don't think anybody cares"

Josh Evanoff - September 15, 2023

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno isn’t exactly a fan of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Sean O’Malley.

Germaine-de-Randamie
Julianna Pena

Germaine de Randamie targeting title fight with Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington upon return: "Let's go"

Josh Evanoff - September 15, 2023

UFC women’s bantamweight Germaine de Randmie would love Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington later this year.

Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping reacts to Eric Nicksick’s preferred choice for Sean Strickland’s first title defense: “That might be the easiest fight”

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023

Michael Bisping is reacting to Eric Nicksick’s preferred choice for Sean Strickland’s first title defense.

Derek Brunson
Jake Paul

Derek Brunson turns his attention to Jake Paul following UFC release

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023

Derek Brunson is turning his attention to Jake Paul following his UFC release.

Valentina Shevchenko

Noche UFC: ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023
Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg takes aim at Ali Abdelaziz for making comments that border on sexual harassment: “I hope you have that same energy when I see you in person”

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023

Cris Cyborg is taking aim at Ali Abdelaziz for making comments that border on sexual harassment.

Dana white Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White discusses Conor McGregor’s recent struggles inside the cage: “Money changes everything”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

UFC CEO & president Dana White has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s recent struggles inside the Octagon.

Amir Khan
Eduard Folayang

Amir Khan promises to knock out Eduard Folayang in rematch: "I will get a finish by the second round"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2023

Amir Khan finds himself in a fortunate position to rewrite history on September 29.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Chael Sonnen rips Ian Machado Garry for his “insane” analysis of Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: “It starts with an R to describe somebody's stupidity”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has torn into Ian Machado Garry for his analysis of Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland.