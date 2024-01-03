Seksan Or Kwanmuang accepts challenge from Liam Harrison: ‘I’ll meet you at 140 pounds’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 3, 2024

The Muay Thai world is buzzing with excitement as Seksan Or Kwanmuang has officially responded to Liam Harrison‘s bold challenge.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

The English striker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, declaring his desire to face Seksan in what could potentially be the final bout of his storied Muay Thai career.

One significant hurdle in arranging this anticipated showdown is the difference in weight classes between the two fighters.

Harrison’s matches in ONE Championship have all been contested at bantamweight. Meanwhile, Seksan typically competes at the catchweight of 140 pounds.

However, the Thai veteran has shown his eagerness to share the same stage with Harrison, underlining his readiness for the fight as long as it takes place at his preferred weight.

“I’m ready to meet you at 140 pounds,” Seksan said.

It’s worth noting that Harrison is currently on the road to recovery from knee surgery. This forced him to withdraw from a scheduled Muay Thai bout against former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January 12.

“The Hitman” has been candid about being past his prime but remains determined to engage in a sendoff fight before hanging up his gloves.

“It would be an absolute honor for me, sir. 140 [pounds], no problem. See you next year, legend,” Harrison responded to Seksan.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang welcomes all comers in 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang has been on a remarkable run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

This past December, he secured his eighth consecutive victory, defeating River Daz by split decision.

The 34-year-old Thai is riding high on his unbeaten streak. He has also shown a willingness to take on any challenge that the promotion throws his way.

“I don’t have anyone specific in mind. I’m ready for anyone at 140 pounds,” Seksan said.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai open to challenging Chingiz Allazov for kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024
Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja targets unification bout against Janet Todd after ONE interim world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024

It’s safe to assume that “The Queen” Phetjeeja is not resting on her laurels after her latest victory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chingiz Allazov
ONE Championship

Chingiz Allazov sees Takeru Segawa prevailing over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024

Chingiz Allazov made his stance clear in the lead-up to the high-stakes showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar
Arjan Bhullar

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar to battle Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

ONE Championship’s maiden on-ground event in Qatar will witness a clash of titans as Arjan Bhullar faces off against fellow contender Amir Aliakbari.

Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa
ONE Championship

Grappling savants Osamah Almarwai, Cleber Sousa to face off at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

Two elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts will go head-to-head at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to end 2023 with world title in tow: “This is my best opportunity for redemption”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

Nong-O Hama is determined to prove that he still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the highest level.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen eager to topple Phetjeeja and add ONE World Title to belt collection

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

Anissa Meksen has established herself as one of the most accomplished strikers in kickboxing today, but there’s one accolade missing from her illustrious career — a ONE World Title.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Wish granted: Joshua Pacio rematches Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

For Joshua Pacio, the road to redemption has led him back to the man who took his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship over a year ago — Jarred Brooks.

Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

Danny Kingad faces Yuya Wakamatsu in rematch at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu will renew their rivalry at ONE 165 in ONE Championship’s return to Japan on January 28.