Seksan Or Kwanmuang accepts challenge from Liam Harrison: ‘I’ll meet you at 140 pounds’

The Muay Thai world is buzzing with excitement as Seksan Or Kwanmuang has officially responded to Liam Harrison‘s bold challenge.

The English striker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, declaring his desire to face Seksan in what could potentially be the final bout of his storied Muay Thai career.

One significant hurdle in arranging this anticipated showdown is the difference in weight classes between the two fighters.

Harrison’s matches in ONE Championship have all been contested at bantamweight. Meanwhile, Seksan typically competes at the catchweight of 140 pounds.

However, the Thai veteran has shown his eagerness to share the same stage with Harrison, underlining his readiness for the fight as long as it takes place at his preferred weight.

“I’m ready to meet you at 140 pounds,” Seksan said.

It’s worth noting that Harrison is currently on the road to recovery from knee surgery. This forced him to withdraw from a scheduled Muay Thai bout against former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January 12.

“The Hitman” has been candid about being past his prime but remains determined to engage in a sendoff fight before hanging up his gloves.

“It would be an absolute honor for me, sir. 140 [pounds], no problem. See you next year, legend,” Harrison responded to Seksan.