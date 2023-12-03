Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida aiming for redemption following first MMA defeat

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

To say that Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has redemption on his mind is an understatement.

Marcus Buchech Almeida

The 17-time BJJ World Champion faced the first major challenge of his MMA career this past August.

A close and heartbreaking unanimous decision loss to “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane put a temporary dent in Almeida’s trajectory. This disrupted his path to a potential showdown against Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship.

Rather than succumbing to the bitter taste of defeat, “Buchecha” has chosen to harness it as fuel for his journey back to the top.

“MMA is such a big challenge, and it’s new. It is something to look forward to. I have a chance to do something great, and that’s why I decided to go into MMA,” he said.

Almeida understands that setbacks are inevitable on the road to greatness. While the defeat to “Reug Reug” was undoubtedly disappointing, he sees it as an invaluable learning experience.

“My last fight was my worst appearance in MMA, but it was a good experience and good learning,” he said.

Hungry for redemption, he has returned to training. His rigorous regimen these days places a strong emphasis on his bread and butter — jiu-jitsu.

“I’m training, evolving every day, studying a lot of BJJ as it’s my best weapon,” Almeida said.

This discipline has been a cornerstone of his success in the past, and “Buchecha” is confident that it will play a crucial role in his resurgence in the all-encompassing sport.

“I want to improve and do something good in this sport, so I’m putting 100 percent in this,” he added.

Marcus Almeida looks forward to returning to Evolve MMA

Taking a lead from former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has plans to return to Evolve MMA in Singapore next year for further training.

Evolve MMA has been his home away from home in Asia, providing a supportive environment crucial to his development as a mixed martial artist.

It’s worth recalling that “Buchecha” kickstarted his MMA career with four-straight victories by way of finish.

“I would love to go back to Evolve MMA to train because it’s the perfect place to train,” he said.

“I hope in my next fight, I can spend time there again. No doubt about it, Evolve MMA is one of the best gyms I have been to in my entire life.”

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong to redirect ONE Championship's mission in 2024: “MMA back in full force”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Cris Cyborg1
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong confirms ONE 165 for Japan; Rodtang vs. Takeru booked for main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

After nearly five years since its last event in Japan, ONE Championship is set to make a triumphant return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for ONE 165 on January 28.

Edgar Tabares
ONE Championship

Edgar Tabares predicts firefight with teenage sensation Johan Ghazali: "Beaten up, bloodied up, cut up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

Edgar Tabares firmly believes that his experience will play a pivotal factor in his upcoming battle against Johan Ghazali.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut outlines path to victory over Luke Lessei: "He's a tricky guy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut is gearing up for what could be his last explosive push toward ONE World Title contention.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Jon Jones praises Mikey Musumeci for shining spotlight on mental health: “Officially call myself a fan”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Mikey Musumeci has recently added another fan to his impressive list of admirers, and it’s none other than Jon Jones.

Walter Goncalves

Walter Goncalves still focused on winning Muay Thai gold in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023
Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei pins pressure on Jo Nattawut in ONE Fight Night 17 matchup

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Luke Lessei heads into his ONE Championship debut with an intriguing perspective.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Bellator executive Mike Kogan claims ONE Championship is about to go out of business: “These people scammed everybody”

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Bellator executive Mike Kogan is claiming ONE Championship is about to go out of business.

Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo aims to KO Saemapetch once again at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2023

Felipe Lobo has one goal in mind when he returns to the ring on December 8 — to knock out Saemapetch Fairtex once again.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Thongpoon PK Saenchai gears up for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2023

Thongpoon PK Saenchai has the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase his extraordinary talent in front of a live U.S. primetime audience at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.