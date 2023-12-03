Alex Roberts anticipates war with Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17: “Meet him in the middle”

Alex Roberts is gearing up for the defining moment of his career in ONE Championship this December 8.

The Australian debutant is set to clash with Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Kryklia for the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. It emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Roberts earned a date with Kryklia after an awe-inspiring victory in October, where he claimed the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Riding high on the momentum of this monumental win, the 34-year-old brute is poised to make an even greater impact.

“It has always been my goal to get to ONE Championship. Quite a few years back, I put down on the whiteboard the steps to get here,” Roberts said.

“The WBC belts were basically the stepping stones: the WBC State Title, the National, International, and then the World Title. And then after that was ONE Championship.”

The journey to the global stage of ONE Championship has been a long and arduous one for Roberts.

Reaching this pinnacle has been his top priority, and now that he’s here, “The Viking” is eager to make a strong first impression.

“I look forward to putting on a show for the crowd because I’m an entertainer, and I love getting out there and having amazing fights that people will remember forever,” he said.