Lito Adiwang seeks redemption against Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: “There are a lot of what-ifs”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

For Lito Adiwang, the memory of his devastating loss to Jeremy Miado has haunted him for over a year.

Lito Adiwang

At ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3, “Thunder Kid” has his sights on redemption as he faces Miado once again. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their first encounter in March 2022 possessed all the ingredients for a memorable showdown, and it lived up to the hype nearly eight minutes into the matchup.

However, fate took a cruel turn when Adiwang suffered a knee injury that quickly led to a stoppage victory for Miado.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Adiwang, who felt that the fight had been stolen from him.

“There are a lot of what-ifs from that fight, and I don’t like that,” he said.

The injury was later diagnosed as an ACL tear, forcing Adiwang to the sidelines for a grueling 18 months.

It was a period filled with rehabilitation, hard work, and an unrelenting determination to make a triumphant comeback. And that he did – in spectacular fashion, no less – with a 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis this past September.

Adiwang is now more motivated than ever, with his mind solely focused on avenging his loss to Miado.

“Once and for all, we’re going to be facing each other again. I know fans are excited. I’m excited as well,” he said.

“I’m just praying that we get to show what we’re capable of without injuries, so that we can reach the expectations of the fans and satisfy our expectations within ourselves as well.”

Lito Adiwang looks to diversify attacks in rematch

Known for his explosive striking pedigree, Lito Adiwang enters the bout with the intent to showcase his grappling skills.

The Filipino has been working tirelessly on his ground game at Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia, adding another weapon to his arsenal.

“I believe that this fight will eventually reach the ground, regardless of how it gets there. I see this fight becoming a ground battle,” he said.

“Maybe I can control him there, then submit him. That’s how I see this fight happening.”

As the countdown to their rematch continues, Adiwang is confident that he will provide a conclusive ending this time around.

“This is going to be a finish, whether it be a knockout or submission by yours truly, the ‘Thunder Kid,’” he said.

