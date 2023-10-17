Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Miado to settle unfinished business at ONE Fight Night 16

Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will battle each other once more at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video next month on November 3.

The strawweight MMA rematch airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their initial clash in March 2022 had an unfortunate ending as Adiwang tore his ACL in the second round.

As a result, Miado was awarded the TKO victory, leaving a sense of unfinished business and a desire for redemption for Adiwang.

Moreover, the injury forced Adiwang to the sidelines for 18 months.

“Thunder Kid” made a triumphant return to action this past September by knocking out Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds.

Meanwhile, Miado capitalized on the momentum gained from his victory over Adiwang. He followed it up with a third-round knockout of Danial Williams in an October 2022 catchweight bout.

However, Miado’s upward trajectory took a hit when he faced Mansur Malachiev in June, resulting in a first-round submission loss.