Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Miado to settle unfinished business at ONE Fight Night 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023

Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will battle each other once more at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video next month on November 3.

Lito Adiwang

The strawweight MMA rematch airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their initial clash in March 2022 had an unfortunate ending as Adiwang tore his ACL in the second round.

As a result, Miado was awarded the TKO victory, leaving a sense of unfinished business and a desire for redemption for Adiwang.

Moreover, the injury forced Adiwang to the sidelines for 18 months.

“Thunder Kid” made a triumphant return to action this past September by knocking out Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds.

Meanwhile, Miado capitalized on the momentum gained from his victory over Adiwang. He followed it up with a third-round knockout of Danial Williams in an October 2022 catchweight bout.

However, Miado’s upward trajectory took a hit when he faced Mansur Malachiev in June, resulting in a first-round submission loss.

Big reward potentially awaits winner of Lito Adiwang-Jeremy Miado rematch

As Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado prepare for their rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

A decisive win for either man will undoubtedly help their case to re-enter the top five of the strawweight MMA division.

It’s becoming increasingly clear who could be next in line to challenge Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship.

Recently, former divisional king and current #1 contender Joshua Pacio scored a unanimous decision victory over #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

This win potentially sets Pacio up for a rematch against Brooks, following their initial encounter in December 2022.

With Adiwang and Miado running it back in November, it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the division. It may also pave the way for exciting future matchups at 125 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

