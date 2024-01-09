Liam Nolan set to make much-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this Friday, January 12, will play host to the highly anticipated return of British Muay Thai star Liam Nolan.

“Lethal” was supposed to make his comeback against former ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in a rematch last November. However, he fell ill in the days leading up to the matchup, forcing him to withdraw.

Now, fully recovered, Nolan is eager to resume his quest for glory.

The stakes are high for the 26-year-old London native. He eyes a potential shot at the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship currently held by two-sport king Regian Eersel.

Another victory for Nolan could solidify his position as a top contender and pave the way for a championship showdown.

Standing in his way is Ali Aliev, a promotional newcomer training out of the renowned Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand, under the tutelage of Mehdi Zatout.

Aliev and his team have been on a roll in ONE Championship, and he aims to kick off 2024 with a statement victory over the returning Nolan.