Liam Nolan set to make much-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2024

ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this Friday, January 12, will play host to the highly anticipated return of British Muay Thai star Liam Nolan.

Liam Nolan

“Lethal” was supposed to make his comeback against former ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in a rematch last November. However, he fell ill in the days leading up to the matchup, forcing him to withdraw.

Now, fully recovered, Nolan is eager to resume his quest for glory.

The stakes are high for the 26-year-old London native. He eyes a potential shot at the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship currently held by two-sport king Regian Eersel.

Another victory for Nolan could solidify his position as a top contender and pave the way for a championship showdown.

Standing in his way is Ali Aliev, a promotional newcomer training out of the renowned Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand, under the tutelage of Mehdi Zatout.

Aliev and his team have been on a roll in ONE Championship, and he aims to kick off 2024 with a statement victory over the returning Nolan.

3 more fights in addition Liam Nolan’s to feature at ONE Fight Night 18

Apart from the Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev clash, four other bouts have been added to the lineup for ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

Suablack Tor Pran49 will figure in the bantamweight Muay Thai co-headliner against promotional newcomer Stefan Korodi.

Meanwhile, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong aims to get back on the winning track in a lightweight Muay Thai encounter versus Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

The card also features a battle of light heavyweight kickboxers. Beybulat Isaev and Yuri Farcas prepare for a contest that is unlikely to be decided on the scorecards.

Furthermore, heavyweight mixed martial artists “Mighty Warrior” Kang Ji Won and Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif go head-to-head in a matchup that promises raw power and intensity.

ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime event of 2024 airs live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Full lineup:

  • Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho Taek
  • Bantamweight Muay Thai: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Stefan Korodi
  • Bantamweight MMA: Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg
  • Lightweight Muay Thai: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Shakir Al-Tekreet
  • Bantamweight MMA: Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
  • Lightweight Muay Thai: Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev
  • Heavyweight MMA: Kang Ji Won vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif
  • Light Heavyweight Kickboxing: Beybulat Isaev vs. Yuri Farcas
  • Bantamweight MMA: Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev

