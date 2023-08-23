Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov added to ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video

A lightweight Muay Thai clash between former ONE World Title challengers Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov has just been added to ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Part of a stacked card airing live on September 29, the three-rounder promises to be a breathtaking showcase between world-class knockout artists.

Sinsamut’s ONE tenure kicked off with consecutive jaw-dropping finishes of Nieky Holzken and Liam Nolan. With these wins, he announced himself as a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

The Thai, however, faced a pair of setbacks when he lost two ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship bids against two-sport titleholder Regian Eersel.

But the Thai hard-hitter proved his resilience and returned to the winner’s circle in July at ONE Friday Fights 24. On that night, he delivered an electrifying stoppage victory of KO artist Victor Teixeira.

Now, Sinsamut is hungrier than ever, and he’s eyeing another shot at the gold that has eluded him. If he beats Menshikov, it’ll bring him close to that goal.