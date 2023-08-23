Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov added to ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 22, 2023

A lightweight Muay Thai clash between former ONE World Title challengers Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov has just been added to ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Sinsamut Klinmee Dmitry Menshikov

Part of a stacked card airing live on September 29, the three-rounder promises to be a breathtaking showcase between world-class knockout artists.

Sinsamut’s ONE tenure kicked off with consecutive jaw-dropping finishes of Nieky Holzken and Liam Nolan. With these wins, he announced himself as a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

The Thai, however, faced a pair of setbacks when he lost two ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship bids against two-sport titleholder Regian Eersel.

But the Thai hard-hitter proved his resilience and returned to the winner’s circle in July at ONE Friday Fights 24. On that night, he delivered an electrifying stoppage victory of KO artist Victor Teixeira.

Now, Sinsamut is hungrier than ever, and he’s eyeing another shot at the gold that has eluded him. If he beats Menshikov, it’ll bring him close to that goal.

The man standing in Sinsamut Klinmee’s way

To get a third shot at ONE World Title glory, Sinsamut Klinmee will have to get past Dmitry Menshikov. He boasts an impressive 19 knockout victories out of 27 wins.

Menshikov brought great momentum with him into ONE Championship. But his promotional debut began with a baptism by fire, as he challenged Eersel for the latter’s lightweight Muay Thai strap.

Though Menshikov tasted defeat in that initial challenge, he has his sights fixed on redemption. He now seeks to prove he belongs in the upper echelon of a weight class teeming with exceptional talent. And he will have a chance to prove that against Sinsamut.

In addition, ONE Fight Night 14 will be topped by three women’s World Title bouts. That including the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

