Ian Machado Garry advises Sean Strickland to “seek therapy” following his “inexcusable” comments and actions

By Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent personal admission as their feud continues.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland

In recent months, it’s safe to say Ian Machado Garry has been catching a lot of heat. From gym controversies to rumors about his wife to pulling out of a fight, there are more questions than answers for the Irishman.

Now, we know that he will return at UFC 298 when he finally locks horns with Geoff Neal. It’s a contest that is full of bad blood, with many believing this is Machado Garry’s biggest test to date.

Of course, as a lot of fans know, one of his biggest rivalries recently has been with Sean Strickland. The two have spoken a lot of trash about each other online and have even teased a future showdown in the cage.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry spoke candidly about Sean’s recent interview with Theo Von that revealed some of his childhood trauma.

Machado Garry hits back at Strickland

“I don’t personally care what happened in his childhood, what happened in his past that has him the way he is now,” Garry said Monday on “The MMA Hour.” “I don’t care what happened. Don’t attack and project your pain onto other people and other people’s families because you can’t deal with it correct.

“The UFC (Performance Institute) has mental health and ways to deal with athletes’ mental health. Go talk to them and deal with it the way it should be dealt with. Get rid of it, release it, express it because to attack other people’s families and loved ones because you have childhood trauma is completely unfair. It’s inexcusable. That’s where I kind of sit there and feel sorry for him, but equally at the same point I don’t give a f*ck what happened in his childhood. Don’t speak in that manner about anybody else on the planet. Deal with your issues first.”

“Whether it’s this year or next year, I’d love (to fight) Sean Strickland because any man, any person that mentions me and my family in that way, I’m going to get my hands on them,” Garry said. “In an ideal world, towards the end of the year, I don’t think Sean Strickland is going to be world champion. I believe there’s absolutely an opportunity to step into middleweight and give him a hurting, and maybe I’ll beat him so bad that he’ll forget all that childhood trauma, and he can thank me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who would win this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Ian Garry Sean Strickland UFC

