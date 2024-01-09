Ian Machado Garry advises Sean Strickland to “seek therapy” following his “inexcusable” comments and actions

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent personal admission as their feud continues.

In recent months, it’s safe to say Ian Machado Garry has been catching a lot of heat. From gym controversies to rumors about his wife to pulling out of a fight, there are more questions than answers for the Irishman.

Now, we know that he will return at UFC 298 when he finally locks horns with Geoff Neal. It’s a contest that is full of bad blood, with many believing this is Machado Garry’s biggest test to date.

Of course, as a lot of fans know, one of his biggest rivalries recently has been with Sean Strickland. The two have spoken a lot of trash about each other online and have even teased a future showdown in the cage.

RELATED: Ian Garry slams Sean Strickland for “off limits” trash talk comment: “How the tables have turned”

In a recent interview, Machado Garry spoke candidly about Sean’s recent interview with Theo Von that revealed some of his childhood trauma.