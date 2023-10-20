Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty is in for “very difficult fight” at ONE Fight Night 16
Fabricio Andrade faces Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship.
This five-round bout is scheduled to headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.
Ahead of the epic matchup, Andrade stands confidently against popular opinion. The current ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion firmly believes that he holds a significant advantage over his opponent.
While Haggerty is generally seen as the favorite because he’s the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, Andrade staunchly disputes that notion.
“It’s going to be a very difficult fight for him. Haggerty has never done kickboxing, so he’s not used to the rules,” he said.
“People say he has the advantage because I’m drastically changing sports from MMA to kickboxing, something nobody wants to do, but I think it’s going to be much more difficult for him.”
“Wonder Boy” believes his wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of kickboxing rules will tip the scales in his favor.
“I think I’m more used to the rules of kickboxing. I haven’t fought kickboxing for a long time, but I train constantly. So, I believe I will have an advantage because of that,” Andrade said.
Fabricio Andrade warns Jonathan Haggerty not to underestimate his power
Jonathan Haggerty may be one of the most vaunted strikers in the world today. However, his reputation doesn’t intimidate Fabricio Andrade in the slightest.
In fact, Andrade is optimistic that his striking power will be a decisive factor, helping him to gain the upper hand in the exchanges with Haggerty.
“Haggerty was knocked out by Rodtang [Jitmuangnon], and that defeat was in a division below. As we are a category above, there will be a big difference in power in the strikes,” he said.
“And I believe that I have much more punching power than the guys in the lower division. So, Haggerty will really feel the power of my punches in this weight division.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship