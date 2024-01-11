Fabricio Andrade predicts Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024

As the excitement builds for ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade will be keeping a close eye on a pivotal bantamweight MMA bout slated for this Friday, January 12.

Fabricio Andrade

On the card, #3-ranked Kwon Won Il squares off against the hard-hitting Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. This three-round encounter could determine the next contender for Andrade’s ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.

“Wonder Boy” is particularly intrigued by this matchup at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In fact, he suggests that Shinechagtga faces an acid test at the hands of Kwon.

“Shine Zoltsetseg has some gaps, and he will give up the fight as it goes on, especially if the opponent takes the fight to the ground,” Andrade said.

“His ground game is very weak. He has great knockout power, but his takedown defense is very weak, and so is his ground game.”

Andrade believes Kwon possesses layers in his game that could pose a significant problem for Shinechagtga.

“This is a very good fight. There are two strikers, but I see more holes in Shine Zoltsetseg’s game. As much as Kwon Won Il is a striker, he has been evolving a lot – not only in striking, but also in grappling,” the champion stated.

With Kwon eyeing a third consecutive victory, Andrade sees him as a worthy challenger.

“If Kwon wins, I believe he could be the next contender. And it would be a good fight against him. I’ve faced him before, and he’s a guy who promotes fights a lot,” the Brazilian mentioned.

“He’s a guy who creates attention and generates expectations for fans with the way he promotes his fights, so I think it would be a good fight for me.”

Fabricio Andrade breaks down two more bantamweight MMA matches booked for ONE Fight Night 18

The bantamweight MMA division is set to showcase its depth with two more compelling matchups at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

Fourth-ranked contender Artem Belakh battles Mongolian bruiser Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in a matchup promising fireworks.

Meanwhile, Mark Abelardo goes toe-to-toe with undefeated promotional newcomer Ibragim Dauev in the opening contest.

Fabricio Andrade sees these bouts as a testament to the competitiveness of his weight class.

“The division is very busy, and not just in MMA. In kickboxing and Muay Thai, the bantamweight division is also very exciting. In MMA, we have big names like John Lineker, so it’s a division that is very well served by great talents,” he shared.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov expresses admiration for opponent Oh Ho Taek ahead of ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024
Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 18: Where to watch ONE Championship’s U.S. primetime return on January 12

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 10, 2024

This Friday, January 12, ONE Championships makes its grand return to North American primetime with ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Demetrious Johnson reacts to rumors that Joe Rogan facilitated his trade from UFC to ONE Championship

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the rumors suggesting Joe Rogan helped facilitate his trade to ONE Championship.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan set to make much-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2024

ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this Friday, January 12, will play host to the highly anticipated return of British Muay Thai star Liam Nolan.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu planning to crash top-five rankings at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2024

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu is gearing up for a pivotal bout that he sees as the stepping stone to ONE Championship’s competitive bantamweight MMA rankings.

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker

Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo to defend belt against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2024
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin determined to make history as first three-division MMA world champ

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 8, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin has already etched his name in the record books as the ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion.

Mark Abelardo
ONE Championship

Mark Abelardo welcomes unbeaten prospect in U.S. primetime debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 8, 2024

Mark Abelardo faces an intriguing opponent in his ONE Championship U.S. primetime debut on January 12.

Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Lito Adiwang aiming for top-ranked contenders in 2024: “Give me anyone!”

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 8, 2024

One name has been steadily rising through the strawweight ranks in ONE Championship, and that is none other than Lito Adiwang.

Thanh Le and Tang kai
Thanh Le

Tang Kai to run it back with Thanh Le in world title unification bout at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 5, 2024

ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in Qatar will play host to the much-awaited rematch between Tang Kai and Thanh Le.