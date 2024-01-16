Jonathan Haggerty to defend Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE Championship’s next live event in U.S. primetime this 2024 will prominently feature Jonathan Haggerty’s highly anticipated first World Title defense.

“The General” will put his bantamweight Muay Thai crown at stake against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. This broadcasts from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 16.

Haggerty enters this five-round clash on the heels of a stellar 2023. He began his campaign by capturing the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship in April. There, he scored a stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama.

Not content with conquering just one discipline, the Brit striker switched gears for his next challenge. In November of the same year, he faced divisional MMA king Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

True to form, Haggerty dominated the bout, authoring a second-round knockout to etch his name in record books as a two-sport ONE World Champion.

On the other hand, Lobo currently occupies the #2 contender in the division.

The Brazilian standout first vied for 26 pounds of gold, falling short at the hands of Nong-O.

Lobo attained redemption with a knockout victory over Saemapetch Fairtex, helping his case to get another crack at the World Title.