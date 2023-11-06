Islam Makhachev will not be ready to defend his UFC lightweight title until March of 2024

Islam Makhachev will reportedly not be defending his UFC lightweight championship until at least March 2024.

Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, many questions were asked regarding what was next for Islam Makhachev. Then, just a matter of days ago, it was reported that he’d be defending his belt again in January against Charles Oliveira.

Unfortunately, the report was quickly debunked by his manager Ali Abdelaziz, who claimed the bout would not be taking place in the first month of 2024.

Now, hot on the heels of that news, Abdelaziz has once again being speaking to the media after Dana White confirmed that the proposed UFC 297 main event would not be happening.