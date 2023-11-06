Islam Makhachev will not be ready to defend his UFC lightweight title until March of 2024

By Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

Islam Makhachev will reportedly not be defending his UFC lightweight championship until at least March 2024.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294

Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, many questions were asked regarding what was next for Islam Makhachev. Then, just a matter of days ago, it was reported that he’d be defending his belt again in January against Charles Oliveira.

Unfortunately, the report was quickly debunked by his manager Ali Abdelaziz, who claimed the bout would not be taking place in the first month of 2024.

RELATED: ALI ABDELAZIZ SHUTS DOWN RUMORED UFC 297 REMATCH BETWEEN ISLAM MAKHACHEV AND CHARLES OLIVEIRA: “PLEASE DON’T LISTEN TO PEOPLE THAT CAN’T EVEN GET CREDENTIALS”

Now, hot on the heels of that news, Abdelaziz has once again being speaking to the media after Dana White confirmed that the proposed UFC 297 main event would not be happening.

Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 is delayed

“Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 will not headline UFC 297 next month in Toronto, per Dana White. As of now, Oliveira does appear to be the most likely 155 challenger, although White tells ESPN, ‘Anything is possible, it’s whenever both are ready’. Makhachev’s manager @AliAdbelaziz00 tells ESPN he has informed the UFC the earliest Makhachev will be ready to defend his title is March 9.”

With Ramadan also around the corner, it seems as if it could be at least April until we see the lightweight king again.

When it comes to the UFC 297 card in Canada, there are still far more questions than answers regarding what the actual main event will be. Either way, things are up in the air in a big way at 155 pounds.

Are you frustrated that we won’t be seeing Islam Makhachev compete until at least March? When he does return, who would you prefer to see him take on – Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4

Jailton Almeida responds to criticism over his “cautious” performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023
Armen Petrosyan
UFC

Armen Petrosyan’s management claims their fighter was “seriously poisoned” ahead of fight at UFC São Paulo

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

Armen Petrosyan’s management has claimed that he may have been poisoned ahead of UFC Sao Paulo last weekend.

Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg
UFC

Court documents detail how the UFC was able to strong-arm Strikeforce into a sale

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

As per recent court documents that have been released, UFC used some interesting tactics to purchase Strikeforce.

Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

UFC Sao Paulo winner Nicolas Dalby talks heartfelt moment with Brazilian crowd: "I’m a bit in awe"

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Nicolas Dalby has explained embracing the fans in Brazil following his UFC Sao Paulo win.

Charles Oliveira

Ali Abdelaziz shuts down rumored UFC 297 rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira: “Please don’t listen to people that can’t even get credentials”

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

The manager for Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, has blasted a report claiming a UFC lightweight title rematch with Charles Oliveira is targeted for January 2024.

Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida set a heavyweight record in fight with Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023
Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Derek Brunson explains why he enjoyed the UFC São Paulo main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis: “If someone runs the ball in the NFL”

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Derek Brunson is one of the few who have an appreciation for the Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight at UFC Sao Paulo.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topruria featherweight title fight targeted for UFC 298 in February

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski may not be fighting in January, but he is factored into plans for a February title bout.

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sounds off on "backstabbing" MMA journalist Ariel Helwani

Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had some choice words for “backstabbing” MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Nicolas Dalby
UFC Sao Paulo

UFC Sao Paulo Bonus Report: Nicolas Dalby one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Sao Paulo event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis.