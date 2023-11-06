Islam Makhachev will not be ready to defend his UFC lightweight title until March of 2024
Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, many questions were asked regarding what was next for Islam Makhachev. Then, just a matter of days ago, it was reported that he’d be defending his belt again in January against Charles Oliveira.
Unfortunately, the report was quickly debunked by his manager Ali Abdelaziz, who claimed the bout would not be taking place in the first month of 2024.
Now, hot on the heels of that news, Abdelaziz has once again being speaking to the media after Dana White confirmed that the proposed UFC 297 main event would not be happening.
Makhachev's manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells ESPN he has informed the UFC the earliest Makhachev will be ready to defend his title is March 9.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 5, 2023
Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 is delayed
“Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 will not headline UFC 297 next month in Toronto, per Dana White. As of now, Oliveira does appear to be the most likely 155 challenger, although White tells ESPN, ‘Anything is possible, it’s whenever both are ready’. Makhachev’s manager @AliAdbelaziz00 tells ESPN he has informed the UFC the earliest Makhachev will be ready to defend his title is March 9.”
With Ramadan also around the corner, it seems as if it could be at least April until we see the lightweight king again.
When it comes to the UFC 297 card in Canada, there are still far more questions than answers regarding what the actual main event will be. Either way, things are up in the air in a big way at 155 pounds.
Are you frustrated that we won’t be seeing Islam Makhachev compete until at least March? When he does return, who would you prefer to see him take on – Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Islam Makhachev UFC