Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery for attack on Colby Covington

By Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has plead guilty to misdemeanour battery for the attack on Colby Covington.

Colby Covington

It was back on March 21st of 2022 that Masvidal allegedly got into a physical altercation with Colby Covington outside a Papi Steak House restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

The now retired ‘Gamebred’ (35-17 MMA) fought ‘Chaos‘ (17-3 MMA) on March 5th, 2022 at UFC 272 with the result being a unanimous decision win for Covington.

Just a little over two weeks after the loss, Jorge Masvidal was accused of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief against Colby Covington, but pleaded not guilty.

Today, the 38 year old Masvidal pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery under a plea deal which saw the prosecution drop felony charges which could have resulted in prison time for the former UFC fighter. Covington was not in attendance.

According to ‘MMA Junkie‘, Masvidal was sentenced to time already served plus court costs and the matter is now closed.

Covington is currently training for his welterweight title fight with Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) at UFC 296 in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16th.

Jorge Masvidal left MMA earlier this year, following four straight losses in the Octagon, the most recent coming via unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) at UFC 287.

What do you think of Masvidal cutting a plea deal?

Will you be watching Covington vs Edwards this coming December? Who are you betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

