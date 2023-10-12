Tye Ruotolo vies for welterweight grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2023

Tye Ruotolo is poised to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3.

Tye Ruotolo

The U.S. primetime card sees the American phenom compete against Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title. The fight takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo has been nothing short of sensational since his arrival in the world’s largest martial arts organization. In fact, he is undefeated in four matches. He has scored submission finishes in all but one of his bouts. He’s also earned three, $50,000 bonuses with each finish.

The trail of awe-inspiring performances began in his May 2022 promotional debut. There, Ruotolo authored a submission victory over Garry Tonon, a top featherweight MMA contender and fellow Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar.

Ruotolo continued making waves, clinching a rear-naked choke against #2-ranked lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev this past August.

But winning the title would carry added significance as he would join his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, who currently reigns as the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion.

Tough opposition awaits Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo’s journey toward the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title is far from easy.

Magomed Abdulkadirov, a promotional newcomer with an impressive record, is standing in his path.

Abdulkadirov is an outstanding athlete with a diverse skill set who has experience in wrestling, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and MMA.

And at 32 years old, Abdulkadirov is no stranger to the highest levels of competition, having plied his trade in the ADCC World Championships.

For both Ruotolo and Abdulkadirov, victory means more than just another win. It represents the chance to etch his name in the history books as ONE’s first-ever welterweight submission grappling king.

