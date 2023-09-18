Jonathan Di Bella receives encouraging words from boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi: “Keep up the great work, champ”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2023

Jonathan Di Bella got an unexpected message of support from none other than Paulie Malignaggi.

Jonathan Di Bella

This heartwarming gesture couldn’t have come at a better time for Di Bella. After all, he’s gearing up for a crucial title defense against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

The display of support from Malignaggi came in the form of a comment on a clip that Di Bella shared on Instagram.

The video depicted the moment he became the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion after defeating Zhang Peimian in October 2022.

“Your life’s work shows in these natural emotional moments. When we sacrifice so much for our goals and then achieve them, it’s a beautiful thing. Keep up the great work, champ,” Malignaggi wrote.

The significance of Malignaggi’s support cannot be understated, especially considering his illustrious career.

Before transitioning to a role as a boxing commentator, Malignaggi was a two-division Boxing World Champion.

His list of opponents reads like a who’s who of boxing legends, including Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton, Juan Diaz, Amir Khan, and Zab Judah.

Malignaggi’s deep-rooted knowledge of the fight game makes his endorsement a testament to Di Bella’s skill and potential.

Jonathan Di Bella and Paulie Malignaggi share common connection

Jonathan Di Bella and Paulie Malignaggi may come from different sports, but they share a common thread that ties them together. One such connection is their Italian heritage.

Malignaggi, a proud New Yorker, was born and raised in the heart of the Italian-American community.

Meanwhile, Italian-Canadian Di Bella, originally hailing from Quebec, has come to call “The Big Apple” his second home.

“In Montreal, kickboxing is illegal. So that’s why Brooklyn means a lot to me, because that’s where I had almost all my pro fights, and that’s where I started my career,” Di Bella said.

Di Bella knows that his fans in New York will be tuning in when he faces Williams at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, a few weeks from now.

“It means a lot to come from there and represent them as well. I feel like they adopted me. I feel like a big part of my heart is in New York, for sure,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Paulie Malignaggi

