Danial Williams embraces make-or-break moment at ONE Fight Night 15

Danial Williams’ clash with Jonathan Di Bella for the latter’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video represents more than just a championship bout — it signifies a make-or-break juncture in his journey to solidify his legacy.

“Mini T” is aware that this match at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, October 6, could help turn his career around. After all, he has lost his last two assignments in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The first of the two setbacks came in October 2022 when Williams faced Jeremy Miado in a catchweight MMA bout. The Filipino’s heavy hands overwhelmed the Thai-Australian standout, who lost by third-round TKO.

Then, on just a few days’ notice, he moved up a weight division and stepped in for Rodtang Jitmuangnon to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the Thai sensation’s ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship in March.

Williams suffered the same excruciating fate at the hands of Superlek, who dropped him twice en route to a knockout victory in the third round.

While the results of his recent outings didn’t swing in his favor, he’s grateful for another shot at 26 pounds of gold. And this time, he’ll vie for it in his natural weight class of strawweight.

The clock is ticking and the stakes are higher than ever. But Williams understands he cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

“Getting this fight has been such a big, big excitement. I feel like this is everything I’ve worked for, like this is my chance. I feel like this is it for me,” he said.

“This is my opportunity now. The next eight weeks are just going to be full [of training]. No distractions. Just work to be the best I can be after the 20 years of martial arts I have done.”