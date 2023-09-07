Xiong Jing Nan promises fireworks against “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: “I will knock her out”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is gearing up for a unique challenge.

Xiong Jing Nan

She faces Muay Thai phenom Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The contest will see these two incredible athletes throw down with only their fists clad in 4-ounce gloves. And so far, everyone is excited about the innovative battle, including Eduard Folayang.

For the accomplished Xiong, it’s an opportunity to test herself in a new format and showcase her skills in a different light.

“I was very excited when I received this offer. I am a person who likes a challenge, and I cannot wait to show a different side of my skill set,” she said.

“Every contest has risk, especially when you can win or lose. And every contest must also have pressure, but I will transfer this pressure into motivation.”

While the Chinese superstar has achieved tremendous success in MMA, she’ll return to her boxing roots in this next fight.

“Boxing is actually included in my daily MMA training routine, so I have not changed all my training modes. But of course, I have put more focus on boxing now,” Xiong said.

Xiong Jing Nan ready to “conquer” in a different combat sports format

When Xiong Jing Nan steps inside the ONE Championship Circle, she’ll be well aware of the expectations riding on her shoulders.

However, the shift to a striking-only setup doesn’t diminish Xiong’s desire for victory. In fact, it amplifies it.

With a focus squarely on her boxing prowess, she eyes an emphatic win over Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak.

“I think I have rich experience in the skills required and my previous contests. Of course, I will knock her out,” Xiong said.

Moreover, she wants to make every punch count, solidifying her reputation as one of the most versatile fighters in the world.

“Victory would mean that I can go into a new area and conquer it. I hope it will let more people know that you can be the best, even in a different style,” Xiong said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan

Related

Stephen Loman

Stephen Loman confident about potential stand-up war with John Lineker: ‘I match up with his striking well’

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023
Eduard Folayang
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang intrigued by "innovative" fight between Xiong Jing Nan and "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak: "It gives a new excitement"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, Eduard Folayang will witness something unique just minutes after his rematch with old foe, Amir Khan.

Jihin Radzuan Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Foe-turned-friend: Jihin Radzuan provides glimpse into Stamp Fairtex's training camp for ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

As top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex gears up for a monumental encounter against #2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, Jihin Radzuan offered her unfiltered perspective.

Ok Rae Yoon Ham Seo Hee
Seo Hee Ham

Ok Rae Yoon flabbergasted by Ham Seo Hee’s "extreme" training routine: "Doesn’t she ever get tired?"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2023

On September 29, Ok Rae Yoon will watch closely when his friend and teammate, Ham Seo Hee, meets Stamp Fairtex.

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly eager to exact revenge on Jessa Khan: "She’s beatable"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2023

Danielle Kelly wants to earn some redemption at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Demetrious Johnson

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to silence her critics: "I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

﻿Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is setting her sights on a feat that no one else has achieved. She wants to become the first woman to claim ONE World Title belts in two weight classes.

Mikey Musumeci Shinya Aoki
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci calls openweight submission grappling bout with Shinya Aoki "a cool science experiment"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

For Mikey Musumeci, his next assignment is not solely about personal glory.

ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson
Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson refutes Demetrious Johnson’s claim that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion: “There’s not a lot of them at 125”

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2023

Bellator commentator and former fighter Josh Thomson has questioned Demetrious Johnson’s claim that it’s easier to become a world champion in MMA than in boxing.

Smilla Sundell Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Smilla Sundell calls Stamp Fairtex "a big inspiration," reveals the moment that made her want to train at Fairtex

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2023

Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex have cultivated a friendship that extends beyond their role as training partners.