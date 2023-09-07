Xiong Jing Nan promises fireworks against “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: “I will knock her out”
ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is gearing up for a unique challenge.
She faces Muay Thai phenom Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.
The contest will see these two incredible athletes throw down with only their fists clad in 4-ounce gloves. And so far, everyone is excited about the innovative battle, including Eduard Folayang.
For the accomplished Xiong, it’s an opportunity to test herself in a new format and showcase her skills in a different light.
“I was very excited when I received this offer. I am a person who likes a challenge, and I cannot wait to show a different side of my skill set,” she said.
“Every contest has risk, especially when you can win or lose. And every contest must also have pressure, but I will transfer this pressure into motivation.”
While the Chinese superstar has achieved tremendous success in MMA, she’ll return to her boxing roots in this next fight.
“Boxing is actually included in my daily MMA training routine, so I have not changed all my training modes. But of course, I have put more focus on boxing now,” Xiong said.
Xiong Jing Nan ready to “conquer” in a different combat sports format
When Xiong Jing Nan steps inside the ONE Championship Circle, she’ll be well aware of the expectations riding on her shoulders.
However, the shift to a striking-only setup doesn’t diminish Xiong’s desire for victory. In fact, it amplifies it.
With a focus squarely on her boxing prowess, she eyes an emphatic win over Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak.
“I think I have rich experience in the skills required and my previous contests. Of course, I will knock her out,” Xiong said.
Moreover, she wants to make every punch count, solidifying her reputation as one of the most versatile fighters in the world.
“Victory would mean that I can go into a new area and conquer it. I hope it will let more people know that you can be the best, even in a different style,” Xiong said.
