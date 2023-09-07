Xiong Jing Nan promises fireworks against “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: “I will knock her out”

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is gearing up for a unique challenge.

She faces Muay Thai phenom Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The contest will see these two incredible athletes throw down with only their fists clad in 4-ounce gloves. And so far, everyone is excited about the innovative battle, including Eduard Folayang.

For the accomplished Xiong, it’s an opportunity to test herself in a new format and showcase her skills in a different light.

“I was very excited when I received this offer. I am a person who likes a challenge, and I cannot wait to show a different side of my skill set,” she said.

“Every contest has risk, especially when you can win or lose. And every contest must also have pressure, but I will transfer this pressure into motivation.”

While the Chinese superstar has achieved tremendous success in MMA, she’ll return to her boxing roots in this next fight.

“Boxing is actually included in my daily MMA training routine, so I have not changed all my training modes. But of course, I have put more focus on boxing now,” Xiong said.