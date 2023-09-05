Danielle Kelly eager to exact revenge on Jessa Khan: “She’s beatable”

Danielle Kelly wants to earn some redemption at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Her fight, which airs live via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on September 29, allows her to settle the score with rival Jessa Khan. After all, this is a rematch of their February 2021 encounter, which the latter won by unanimous decision.

Kelly conceded that her mental state at the time was not conducive to performing well.

“I was too much into the media. I was like, ‘I’m really nervous. I’m nervous to go against a high-level grappler.’ And I guess she was one of the first few that I went against. And now my mindset is really different,” she said.

However, much has changed since that fateful night.

Kelly has become one of the most popular grapplers on ONE Championship’s roster. In fact, she’s delivered three captivating performances since joining the organization in early 2022.

The 27-year-old phenom from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wants to continue her momentum while also scoring some vindication.

“I feel like I know her game really well. My exchanges, my defense, my offense is going to be way ahead of her and whatever she gives me. I’m going to give her something back,” Kelly said.

“I train with really tough people, really tough girls. I have an idea what she’s going to throw at me, and I’ll be ready.”