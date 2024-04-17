Jake Peacock ready for next challenge: “I’m always down for a scrap”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

For Jake Peacock, his recent triumph in ONE Championship has only fueled his hunger for more challenges.

The Canadian-British sensation turned heads in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 earlier this month. There, he dominated Kohei Shinjo from bell to bell in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash en route to a convincing unanimous decision win.

What sets Peacock apart is not just his talent inside the ring but also his mindset outside of it.

Instead of making demands or calling out a specific opponent, he trusts the matchmakers at ONE Championship to guide his path.

“I’ve never called people out. Whoever’s thrown at me, I’ve never turned down a fight. I’m always down for a scrap, so send a name, and there’ll be a nod at the end of it,” he said.

“I want to continue to challenge myself. I want to end up fighting the very best, and I want to give glory to God along the way in everything I do.”

Peacock simply aims to demonstrate that steadfast dedication and hard work can lead to success, irrespective of the challenges faced along the way.

“I really hope I can inspire and motivate people from all walks of life. I think I am doing that, and I am very grateful to have that stage and be a good role model to people,” he said.

“I’m going to inspire others, and I’m going to entertain the masses.”

Jake Peacock determined to level up

Despite the resounding reception of his maiden appearance on the global stage, Jake Peacock remains focused on improvement.

The 30-year-old understands the importance of constant growth and evolution in such a competitive landscape.

“I’m going to go straight back to the drawing board. I’ve got a lot to work on. I always do after fights,” he said.

“Whether I win them in the first round or they go the distance, there’s always room for improvement, so I’m going to keep my head down, go straight back to the gym, and stay ready for the next call.”

