Jake Peacock ready for next challenge: “I’m always down for a scrap”

For Jake Peacock, his recent triumph in ONE Championship has only fueled his hunger for more challenges.

The Canadian-British sensation turned heads in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 earlier this month. There, he dominated Kohei Shinjo from bell to bell in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash en route to a convincing unanimous decision win.

What sets Peacock apart is not just his talent inside the ring but also his mindset outside of it.

Instead of making demands or calling out a specific opponent, he trusts the matchmakers at ONE Championship to guide his path.

“I’ve never called people out. Whoever’s thrown at me, I’ve never turned down a fight. I’m always down for a scrap, so send a name, and there’ll be a nod at the end of it,” he said.

“I want to continue to challenge myself. I want to end up fighting the very best, and I want to give glory to God along the way in everything I do.”

Peacock simply aims to demonstrate that steadfast dedication and hard work can lead to success, irrespective of the challenges faced along the way.

“I really hope I can inspire and motivate people from all walks of life. I think I am doing that, and I am very grateful to have that stage and be a good role model to people,” he said.

“I’m going to inspire others, and I’m going to entertain the masses.”