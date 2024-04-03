Ben Tynan promises to be “one of the biggest names” in ONE Championship

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024

Ben Tynan knows that winning his next assignment will determine his career trajectory moving forward.

Ben Tynan

“Vanilla Thunder” returns to action in a heavyweight MMA clash against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5.

With a perfect 5-0 record under his belt, the Canadian powerhouse knows he’s on the cusp of something big. He possesses both the skills and charisma to become a bona fide superstar.

In fact, he first caught the attention of fans and pundits alike in his November 2023 ONE Championship debut.

There, the 30-year-old showcased his grappling prowess, submitting Kang Ji Won with an arm-triangle choke in the third round.

The win declared his arrival on the global stage. Since then, interest in the enigmatic fighter has grown.

“This is just the start, baby. If I was to say anything to the fans, it’s time to get on board the ‘Vanilla Thunderstorm’ because this is literally just the beginning of something really big,” Tynan said of his maiden appearance.

As Tynan prepares to step into the spotlight once again, he understands the significance of the moment.

The Elevation Fight Team member aims to deliver a performance that will catapult him to greater heights.

“I may not have the recognition or the hype these other guys have right now, but I guarantee within this next year, I will be one of the biggest names in [ONE Championship],” he said.

Ben Tynan aspires to face heavyweight’s biggest names

Ben Tynan sees his upcoming bout against Duke Didier as the first step toward greatness.

He expects that a decisive win will pave the way for even greater challenges and opportunities in the future.

“I think with a good finish here, I want to fight some bigger names for sure. I will fight some of the top heavyweights in ONE,” Tynan said.

If he gets his hand raised, “Vanilla Thunder” has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Already eyeing his next move, he has set his sights on competing at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

“I really want to fight on the card here in Denver too. I think that’d be pretty sick,” Tynan said.

“That’s something I want to be pushing for. I’ll beat this Australian up and then get ready for a fight here in Denver.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Jonathan Di Bella

Jonathan Di Bella believes win over Pranjanchai will thrust him into spotlight

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024
Duke Didier
ONE Championship

Duke Didier plans to "try things out" against wrestling ace Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2024

For Duke Didier, his upcoming bout against Ben Tynan presents an intriguing challenge.

Suablack Tor Pran49
ONE Championship

Suablack promises to finish Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

Suablack Tor Pran49 is poised to make his mark on the global stage once again.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 21: Where to watch in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

April is shaping up to be a month of high-octane action as ONE Championship delivers another stacked card to the U.S. primetime audience.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali returns to battle Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE 167 on Prime Video, fans have another reason to mark their calendars.

Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian vows to put all-out effort in world title bid: “I’m going to risk everything”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024
Xiong Jing Nan
Stamp Fairtex

Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek banner ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 30, 2024

Two epic World Champion vs. World Champion bouts will grace the marquee of ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. on September 6.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon aims to dominate Marat Grigorian in rematch: “I think I have improved more”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Superbon Singha Mawynn finds himself standing at the precipice of another golden opportunity.

Jacob Smith
ONE Championship

Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Jacob Smith is determined to cast a shadow over Denis Puric‘s special day.

Denis Puric
ONE Championship

Denis Puric guarantees decisive finish against Jacob Smith: "It’s lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2024

Denis Puric plans to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime on April 5.