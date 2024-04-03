Ben Tynan promises to be “one of the biggest names” in ONE Championship

Ben Tynan knows that winning his next assignment will determine his career trajectory moving forward.

“Vanilla Thunder” returns to action in a heavyweight MMA clash against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5.

With a perfect 5-0 record under his belt, the Canadian powerhouse knows he’s on the cusp of something big. He possesses both the skills and charisma to become a bona fide superstar.

In fact, he first caught the attention of fans and pundits alike in his November 2023 ONE Championship debut.

There, the 30-year-old showcased his grappling prowess, submitting Kang Ji Won with an arm-triangle choke in the third round.

The win declared his arrival on the global stage. Since then, interest in the enigmatic fighter has grown.

“This is just the start, baby. If I was to say anything to the fans, it’s time to get on board the ‘Vanilla Thunderstorm’ because this is literally just the beginning of something really big,” Tynan said of his maiden appearance.

As Tynan prepares to step into the spotlight once again, he understands the significance of the moment.

The Elevation Fight Team member aims to deliver a performance that will catapult him to greater heights.

“I may not have the recognition or the hype these other guys have right now, but I guarantee within this next year, I will be one of the biggest names in [ONE Championship],” he said.