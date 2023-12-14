Jacob Smith looks forward to celebrating Christmas after ONE Fight Night 17 win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023

In a twist of fate that can only be described as a Christmas miracle, Jacob Smith found himself on the receiving end of an early holiday gift.

Jacob Smith

At ONE Fight Night 17 last Friday, he delivered a stunning performance against #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Walter Goncalves.

The Englishman achieved a spectacular victory that not only marked his first win in ONE Championship, but also filled his pockets with a generous US$50,000 bonus. Coincidentally, he promised to leave with “that 50 bags.”

“It feels unbelievable. I couldn’t be any happier. I feel like I’m on top of the world at the moment,” Smith said.

The highlight-reel win came late in the first round when Smith unleashed a masterful elbow-knee combination in the clinch, sending his Brazilian opponent crumbling to the canvas.

This exceptional display did not go unnoticed, especially by Chatri Sityodtong. Impressed by the knockout, the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO decided to reward Smith with an extra US$50,000.

With the holiday season around the corner, Smith is now looking forward to celebrating Christmas with his family.

“I’m not going to lie. I’ve been looking at watches. There was a watch that I wanted to get my wife for Christmas. I actually screenshotted it. £4,000, which I wouldn’t have been able to get without the $50,000 bonus, and I screenshotted it on Thursday night after I weighed in,” he shared.

“I just envisioned this $50,000 bonus and giving the kids a Christmas that I could only dream of giving them, which would not be possible without it.”

Jacob Smith willing to fight ‘anybody’ in 2024

As the festivities unfold, Jacob Smith plans to take a short respite, enjoying a well-earned break with his loved ones.

“For now, I just want to be a dad, enjoy Christmas, have a good New Year,” he stated.

However, he won’t be resting on his laurels for too long. Eager to build on his recent success, the Bad Company fighter plans to return to the grind after the holidays.

When asked about potential opponents in the division, Smith showed no hesitation, expressing that he is willing to face anyone.

“I’m a fighter, so I’ll fight anybody, anytime,” he declared.

