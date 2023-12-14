UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

On the main card of UFC 296, an intriguing lightweight bout goes down as Paddy Pimblett takes on Tony Ferguson. Heading into the fight, Pimblett is a sizeable -330 favorite while ‘El Cucuy’ is a +240 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the title fight at UFC 296. Many of the pros made it clear they are rooting for Ferguson to turn back the clock to get the win, but don’t think it will happen.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I hope Ferguson can pull it off but I don’t know, I’ll say Ferguson though.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: They are setting up Paddy Pimblett to win to build up his name. I’d love to see Tony win but Paddy will get it done.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with the youth and pick Paddy Pimblett to get the win.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I’m going to be cheering for Tony Ferguson and I hope he wins. He’s one of the legends of the sports, but he isn’t in the best spot in his career. However, Paddy hasn’t been tested. I’m 50-50 but I’ll say Ferguson just cause I want him to win.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Regardless of what my brain says, I’m picking Tony Ferguson. Whether or not he decides to go out with this fight, I’m rocking with Tony.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I’m rooting for Ferguson. He has been taking some bad losses as of late and I hope he makes the right changes here. I’m not sure about the Goggins stuff but either way I think he is doing the right things and Ferguson comes out with the victory.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: They are setting up Paddy to get a win over a name like Tony. Father Time is undefeated and Tony is looking older and slower, so I’m going with Paddy.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Tony Ferguson. I think this is a good matchup for him to get back into the win column.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’m going to have to go with Paddy Pimblett. Tony Ferguson just isn’t the same anymore and I think Paddy with his youth will be the difference.

***

Fighters picking Paddy Pimblett: Drakkar Klose, Dustin Jacoby, Brian Kelleher, Matt Frevola Cody Brundage,

Fighters picking Tony Ferguson: Beneil Dariush, Vicente Luque, Chase Hooper, Joe Solecki

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.