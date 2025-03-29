Chatri Sityodtong reveals Rodtang-Jonathan Haggerty III for later this year

We’re only three months into 2025 and ONE Championship has already hosted a number of monumental bouts. And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is keeping them coming.

At ONE 172‘s post-fight press conference, the promotion’s boss revealed that former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will meet reigning bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty in a trilogy bout later this year.

The announcement came after Rodtang dispatched Japanese standout Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past Sunday, March 23, in front of 15,000 fans in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

So as a result, Sityodtong sees only the biggest and best fights on the horizon for “The Iron Man.”

“Actually, it’s going to be Haggerty. We’re doing Haggerty versus Rodtang, [for the] next one,” Sityodtong said.

“But of course, Rodtang has many fights for him now. You know, he can call his shots now, he’ll fight anybody. Rodtang will fight anybody.”

Rodtang taunts Jonathan Haggerty: “Put your belt on the line”

The strikers’ history dates back to August 2019, when Rodtang defeated “The General” for the flyweight Muay Thai gold by unanimous decision. Then in the rematch in January 2020, the Thai star stopped Haggerty in the third round.

The pair have come a long way since then. Rodtang has asserted himself as an all-time great in Muay Thai. Meanwhile, Haggerty entered rarified air by picking up the bantamweight division’s Muay Thai and kickboxing gold.

More recently, he defended his kickboxing strap versus #1-ranked contender Wei Rui at ONE 171 in February in a one-sided clinic.

Now that the pair are older, wiser, and better than ever, the stage looks set for a showdown later this year. But if that’s to happen, Rodtang’s only demand is that his old foe puts his crown up for grabs.

“You wanna face me? Then put your championship belt on the line,” Rodtang said.