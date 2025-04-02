Nico Carrillo fires shots at “coward” Jonathan Haggerty

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2025

Nico Carrillo had some choice words for ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty after their interaction at ONE 170.

Nico Carrillo

Carrillo enters the featherweight Muay Thai division this Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles, as he meets #4-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. But he still has time for his long standing rival.

The Scottish star detailed how he and Haggerty had a verbal exchange in the sauna in the lead-up to his ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fight versus Nabil Anane earlier this year.

Carrillo insists Haggerty picked his moment wisely, choosing to come at him when the knockout artist was preoccupied with making weight. So as the rivalry continues, “King of the North” is happy to settle it in the ring with the kickboxing king whenever he wants.

“He’s just an absolute coward,” he said.

“He didn’t say anything to me the whole week, then as soon as I’m in the sauna he wants to start with me. For a better man, when someone’s cutting weight, you should leave them to it. It tells you a lot about his character.

“He’s already said he’d fight me at 70kg, my door is open. I’ll take that action all day. So let’s see if he’s game.”

Nico Carrillo believes the bantamweight division was just the tip of the iceberg

Nico Carrillo made short work of every foe who stood before him in the bantamweight division. But he feels he hasn’t even began to show his full potential.

Admittedly, “King of the North” was at his most depleted throughout his bantamweight stint in ONE Championship. And now that he’s at his most optimal weight in the featherweight division, he predicts that he’ll be a nightmare for his new colleagues.

“Looking back, the time Nong-O hurt my leg, was it from him or just from the weight cut? I think about these things. I was getting away with it for a long, long time, but now I’m going in at full health and I’m so excited to see how it unfolds,” he said.

“But if they think they’ve seen the best of me, it’s yet to come. I’m going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It’s frightening.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jonathan Haggerty Nico Carrillo ONE Championship

