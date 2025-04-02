Nico Carrillo fires shots at “coward” Jonathan Haggerty

Nico Carrillo had some choice words for ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty after their interaction at ONE 170.

Carrillo enters the featherweight Muay Thai division this Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles, as he meets #4-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. But he still has time for his long standing rival.

The Scottish star detailed how he and Haggerty had a verbal exchange in the sauna in the lead-up to his ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fight versus Nabil Anane earlier this year.

Carrillo insists Haggerty picked his moment wisely, choosing to come at him when the knockout artist was preoccupied with making weight. So as the rivalry continues, “King of the North” is happy to settle it in the ring with the kickboxing king whenever he wants.

“He’s just an absolute coward,” he said.

“He didn’t say anything to me the whole week, then as soon as I’m in the sauna he wants to start with me. For a better man, when someone’s cutting weight, you should leave them to it. It tells you a lot about his character.

“He’s already said he’d fight me at 70kg, my door is open. I’ll take that action all day. So let’s see if he’s game.”