ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang draws $2 million gate, ONE boss Chatri Sityodtong “very happy”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2025

ONE Championship’s return to Japan this past weekend marked a huge moment. The promotion drew their largest numbers ever in the country.

Chatri Sityodtong

ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, brought in a staggering gate in excess of $2 million in ticket sales with over 15,000 fans in attendance.

The event edged out last year’s ONE 165 card at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, which also reached similar figures. The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title fight between reigning king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa headlined the event.

This past weekend, though, ONE 172 was 95 percent sold out. There, four World Title fights across multiple MMA and kickboxing divisions set the stage for the main event. The headliner featured the flyweight kickboxing super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Many shocking finishes happened in the World Title bouts. But Rodtang was the talk of the combat sports world. He ended his Japanese counterpart by knockout in just 80 seconds.

The first quarter of 2025 has been one of the promotion’s best openings. Beginning with a festival of finishes at ONE 170, followed by a memorable ONE 171 in Qatar, and this past weekend’s festivities, the Asia-based promotion continues to deliver.

Chatri Sityodtong praises Japanese athletes’ efforts at ONE 172

There was a lot to talk about the aftermath of ONE 172. However, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was full of admiration for his Japanese athletes.

Multiple national superstars took to the ring in Saitama Super Arena. Yuya Wakamatsu incredibly claimed the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title. Meanwhile, Masaaki Noiri knocked out Tawanchai PK Saenchai to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing gold.

The event was deemed “Japan versus the world.” And Sityodtong was very happy to see the nations’ fighters rise to the occasion.

“So I think if you had asked me before the event what would happen, I was very worried because actually, you know, I was second-guessing myself on the theme because I was afraid all the Japanese [fighters] would lose,” he said.

“So I was very happy that there’s a balance of great action and the world’s best at it, and these two are among them.”

