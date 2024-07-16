Nico Carrillo still has more to prove: “I don’t believe I’m in my prime yet”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Nico Carrillo believes the world has yet to witness him in peak form. 

Nico Carrillo

Since joining ONE Championship in 2023, he has been an unstoppable force, decimating every opponent in his path with a series of KO victories.

His most recent outing earlier this month solidified his status as the top-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. There, he effortlessly dispatched #4-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex in the second round of their encounter.

Carrillo attributes his ongoing success to the relentless hard work he puts in at the gym.

“I’m still improving, [even] in this fight camp alone. I’m a new fighter compared to seven months ago when I fought Nong-O [Hama]. That shows how much I’m improving [I’ve done] in a space of one fight camp,” he said.

“I was inactive for five to three months because of surgery. So I only went back in for 10 weeks, maybe. So in 10 weeks, not even in 10 weeks, six weeks, I’ve improved so much.”

Yet, despite his impressive accomplishments, “King of the North” feels he has not yet reached his physical limit.

“I don’t believe I’m in my prime yet. I don’t think I’ll be at my prime until I’m like 27-28. You should still see the best of Nico [to come], and I’m like fine wine,” he said.

Nico Carrillo vows to do his best consistently

Given his dominant run, it’s a no-brainer that Nico Carrillo could be next in line for a shot at the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

That belt will be on the line when divisional king Jonathan Haggerty squares off with ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

When his time to vie for 26 pounds of gold comes, the Scottish striker is confident in his ability to rise to the occasion.

“I just know I can do things better,” he said, “and that’s all.”

