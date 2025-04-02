Under the radar: 3 fights to watch at ONE Fight Night 30

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is only days away now. With two huge World Title bouts at the top of the bill, there’s plenty to keep you gripped this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia defends his heavyweight Muay Thai gold against Lyndon Knowles. Also, fellow dual-reigning king Regian Eersel puts his lightweight kickboxing crown on the line against former champ Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy.

Away from that, there are other bouts worthy of your time. Starting off with a huge 142-pound Muay Thai showdown between Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Asa Ten Pow.

Seksan rose to stardom in 2023, lighting up ONE Friday Fights and the main roster, winning eight bouts on the trot. After suffering a setback to Yutaro Asahi, the Thai star has continued his strong form with consecutive wins over Liam Harrison and Soe Lin Oo.

Meanwhile, Asa Ten Pow looks to get back in the win column after suffering a first-round loss to former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker. The American notched off two prior knockouts over Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Han Zi Hao. So he’ll be eager to return to that form this weekend.

Elsewhere, George Jarvis meets Mouhcine Chafi in a lightweight Muay Thai encounter. British star Jarvis has also risen through the ONE Friday Fights ranks, with his most notable win being a third-round stoppage of Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong.

That earned him a main roster contract, and he looks to continue his run of form versus Chafi.

But after defeats in both promotional outings, the Spaniard is out to change his fortune and shake up the division with a win over his English nemesis.