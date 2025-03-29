Masaaki Noiri thrilled to prove his worth at ONE 172, plans to finish Superbon

Newly crowned ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri felt like it was him against the world when he stepped in the ring at ONE 172.

The Japanese star battled back to score a stunning third-round knockout over reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai last Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

After suffering defeats in his opening two bouts in ONE, Noiri reminded folks of his talents with a two-round butchering of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January.

In his mind, though, fans still doubted his prowess going up against Tawanchai. But he allowed that to fuel his fire as he remained patient, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. And when he did, he made it count.

“For this fight, I knew the whole world was looking at me and saying that I was going to lose and Tawanchai would win, but I kept believing in myself,” the 31-year-old said.

“I didn’t feel like I was actually going to finish him in the third round, but as I said in the faceoffs, I was going to finish him within the course of five rounds. And in that third round, I saw my chance, and I took my shot.”