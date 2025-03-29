Masaaki Noiri thrilled to prove his worth at ONE 172, plans to finish Superbon

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

Newly crowned ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri felt like it was him against the world when he stepped in the ring at ONE 172.

Masaaki Noiri

The Japanese star battled back to score a stunning third-round knockout over reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai last Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

After suffering defeats in his opening two bouts in ONE, Noiri reminded folks of his talents with a two-round butchering of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January.

In his mind, though, fans still doubted his prowess going up against Tawanchai. But he allowed that to fuel his fire as he remained patient, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. And when he did, he made it count.

“For this fight, I knew the whole world was looking at me and saying that I was going to lose and Tawanchai would win, but I kept believing in myself,” the 31-year-old said.

“I didn’t feel like I was actually going to finish him in the third round, but as I said in the faceoffs, I was going to finish him within the course of five rounds. And in that third round, I saw my chance, and I took my shot.”

Masaaki Noiri gunning to KO Superbon in world title unification bout

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king Masaaki Noiri is fresh off a devastating knockout at ONE 172, and he’s eager to keep that momentum rolling.

After knocking out ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in front of his compatriots, Noiri is relishing the opportunity to unify the division’s gold versus reigning king Superbon.

That said, he has no malice toward the Thai standout. He respects all that Superbon has accomplished. But much like ONE 172, should the opportunity present itself, Noiri will look to finish him in similar fashion.

“For Superbon, I cannot say anything at this moment,” Noiri said.

“But if I have the opportunity, I will go for the KO, and in any future fight, I’m gonna go for another knockout.”

