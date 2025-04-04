Regian Eersel stripped; Alexis Nicolas still eligible to win world title at ONE Fight Night 30 

Former divisional kingpin Alexis Nicolas was supposed to face Regian Eersel in a trilogy fight for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 30.

However, plans have changed. Eersel missed weight on Thursday, consequently losing his gold.

Under ONE Championship’s rule set, Nicolas can still grab the belt if he wins their fight this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

That said, Nicolas hopes he can get the final say in a rubber match that he expects to live up to the hype.

“Eersel’s a very good fighter. Everybody says and knows that Eersel’s a legend. I’m starting to become a legend, too. So, now, this fight should be legendary,” the Frenchman said.

“Our two fights were crazy, maybe the best of 2024. It’s always a pleasure to give this kind of fight for the fans.”