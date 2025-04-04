Regian Eersel stripped; Alexis Nicolas still eligible to win world title at ONE Fight Night 30
Former divisional kingpin Alexis Nicolas was supposed to face Regian Eersel in a trilogy fight for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 30.
However, plans have changed. Eersel missed weight on Thursday, consequently losing his gold.
Under ONE Championship’s rule set, Nicolas can still grab the belt if he wins their fight this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
That said, Nicolas hopes he can get the final say in a rubber match that he expects to live up to the hype.
“Eersel’s a very good fighter. Everybody says and knows that Eersel’s a legend. I’m starting to become a legend, too. So, now, this fight should be legendary,” the Frenchman said.
“Our two fights were crazy, maybe the best of 2024. It’s always a pleasure to give this kind of fight for the fans.”
ONE Fight Night 30 is strictly business for Alexis Nicolas
Former ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel have certainly found an equal in one another.
While their competitive drive has pitted them together twice over the last year, Nicolas has no ill will toward his Surinamese foe.
When it comes right down to it, wearing the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title is simply a matter of business for the French standout.
He has no personal feelings toward Eersel – other than beating him decisively this weekend to regain the vacant belt at ONE Fight Night 30.
“I have nothing against Eersel. He’s in my way, and I just want to take the belt,” he said.
“I just want the belt. I’m ready for five rounds against him, but I’m ready to put him out, too.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alexis Nicolas ONE Championship