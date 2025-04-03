Fabricio Andrey promises a grappling showcase unlike any other at ONE Fight Night 30

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Fabricio Andrey makes his much anticipated debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this week. And he feels certain he can show off his unorthodox style of grappling to a whole new audience.

Fabricio Andrey

“Hokage” meets Welsh veteran Ashley Williams in an intriguing featherweight submission grappling spectacle. It happens this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Andrey’s unique approach to submission grappling has quickly made him one of the versatile stars in the sport. He likes to show off with flying submissions and explosive takedowns.

So when he’s up against a more traditional grappler in Williams, he believes those unorthodox features will lead him to victory.

“For the fans who have never seen me compete before, it’s nice to meet you. My name is Fabricio Andrey, better known as ‘Hokage.’ And my style of grappling is like this, it’s the ‘Crazy Dog Show,'” he said.

“I’ve managed to take down the best wrestlers in my category, to pass the guard of the best guard players in my division. I’ve managed to take down the best judokas. So, why not submit someone who is difficult to submit? Let’s go.”

Fabricio Andrey details game plan for Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30

Fabricio Andrey has a strict guideline to how he’s going to defeat Ashley Williams this weekend. And he doesn’t care who knows about it.

The Brazilian star anticipates a fast and furious approach from his Welsh foe, who he thinks will resort to his wrestling acumen in order to nullify Andrey’s attacks. But just when Williams thinks he can relax, that’s when Andrey plans to turn the fight on its head and put his man to bed.

“He’s going to try to take me down in the first 20 seconds. He’s going to take two heavy slaps on the neck, then he’s going to jump into closed guard or some other guard that allows him to wrap around my legs,” he said.

“I’m going to get out, pass his guard, take his back, and submit him.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

